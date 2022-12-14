All political careers end in failure, says former council leader – even organ failure!

A former council leader who plans to stand down joked about his reason for retiring at the relatively young age of 49.

Labour councillor Daniel Yates cited the controversial former cabinet minister Enoch Powell’s oft-quoted dictum: “All political careers end in failure.”

And, in light of his wait for a “double transplant”, Councillor Yates added: “I didn’t realise that included organ failure.”

He is one of seven Labour councillors – out of 16 – who have announced that they will be stepping down at the local elections next May.

Councillor Yates said: “So the worst-kept secret in Moulsecoomb and Bevendean is now official.

“When the city council elections are held in May 2023 I won’t be standing again.

“Most people already know that over the last few years my health has been deteriorating and I’ve reached the point now where I am waiting for a double transplant and I struggle to have the strength and energy required to keep delivering for local residents.

“Alongside that, my NHS part-time work has taken so much energy during covid and since that it’s impossible at the moment to keep balancing the two.

“I’ll still be a local councillor until May next year but soon Labour will be announcing a brilliant trio of candidates with massive levels of enthusiasm and experience who I really hope local residents will support.”

Another former Labour leader of the council, Nancy Platts, is also preparing to stand down.

Councillor Platts said: “I am really proud of what we have achieved together in East Brighton including the parkrun, the much-needed new playgrounds, re-opening the café in East Brighton Park and starting to tackle the drugs problem that is devastating people’s lives.

“There is much work still to be done and I hope that whoever comes after me will continue to empower our community and ensure their voices are heard in the Town Hall.

“Meanwhile, I’d like to thank everyone for the many kind messages I have received and assure local people that I will continue to work hard for them until the elections next year.”

Selections are currently under way for the Labour slate for next May when the party hopes to take charge of the council once again.