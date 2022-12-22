Historic Brighton theatre bar faces final curtain – or maybe just an interlude?

A historic bar next to the Theatre Royal, in Brighton, faces its final curtain, according to staff in an impassioned post on Facebook.

The Colonnade Bar, in New Road, is due to close next June – but theatre director John Baldock said that it would be a temporary closure for a multimillion-pound restoration project.

Lyndon Brooker, the manager of the Colonnade, and his colleagues posted on the pub’s Facebook page that the Theatre Royal’s owner, ATG (Ambassador Theatre Group), had “decided to turf us out and close our pub in June 2023 – despite us being an entirely viable, successful business, more than willing to pay the market rate for our premises.

“Apparently, they need the room to make their foyer bigger … so the pub has gotta go. That pub that’s lasted more than a century until now. That gorgeous little relic of a bygone era. The one that everyone tells us is precious and they should never change.

“That pub that’s listed in every Brighton tourist guide as a point of cultural and historical significance. That pub that’s listed by CAMRA as having an ‘historic interior of regional importance’. That beautiful little oasis from the hustle and bustle, slap bang in the city centre.”

Theatre bosses claim, though, that patrons face an interlude rather than a curtain bow, with Mr Baldock also taking to Facebook to respond.

He said: “We want to use this opportunity to reassure everyone that there are no plans to close the Colonnade Bar.

“We absolutely appreciate how important the pub is to the local community, a great many of our theatre customers, visiting companies and venue teams.

“We are undertaking a 12-month, multimillion-pound programme of building and restoration work on our grade II* listed theatre including replacing our historical façade.

“The Colonnade Bar is an integral part of the theatre and of course the façade. We will be ensuring that any disruption that these major works will incur will be minimised.”

In reply, Mr Brooker said: “To clarify, when we say we believe ATG plan to close the Colonnade Bar, we have been told the plan is to incorporate it in to their front of house foyer area.

“While that might mean they get to leave a sign up and claim the pub still exists as part of a wider front of house area run by a theatre group, that is for all intents the closing of a pub and the opening of a concession stand in a theatre.”

The bar has served theatre-goers, cast and crew members as well as the local community for more than 200 years.

Mr Brooker added: “We’d love for you to take a moment to tell them how you feel. Honestly, they haven’t listened to us in the past two years. I don’t suppose they’ll listen to you either but your effort would be appreciated!”