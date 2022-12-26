Great Strides of March – Albion play Saints off the Park

Southampton 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 3

An inspired Solly March performance saw Albion overcome Southampton with ease and move up to sixth place in the Premier League.

Albion took the lead through Adam Lallana from a March cross. Saints old boy didn’t celebrate as the ball squirmed through Gavin Bazunu’s hands for one nil to the Seagulls.

At one point Albion had 80% possession.

Kaoru Mitoma was literally terrorising Kyle Walker Peters , but it was Pervis Estupinan who crossed for March and caused Romain Perraud all sorts of problems as under pressure from March he bundled the ball into his own goal to double Albion’s lead.

Mitmona had the chance to put Albion further in front from a Lallana cross, but headed over.

Albion did go three – nil with a superb March finish into the top corner on 56 minutes – March then created another chance for Mitona who glanced a header wide five minutes later.

VAR gifted Southampton a penalty as Pascal Gross was adjudged to have blocked off Samuel Edozie.

James Ward Prowse saw his spot kicked saved by Robert Sanchez but the former England man headed home the rebound.

Albion take on Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Amex on New Years Eve at 5:30pm.