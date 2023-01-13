Oi! Oi! Sham 69 announce Brighton gig

BREAKING NEWS

Sham 69 announce Brighton gig

Sham 69 are heading to Brighton (pic Cris Watkins)

There’s gonna be loads of ‘Angels With Dirty Faces’ attending the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Friday 19th May 2023 as punk stalwarts Sham 69 will be singing ‘Song(s) Of The Streets’ and will ‘Tell The Children’ that there’s been a ‘Borstal Breakout’ by the ‘Hersham Boys’ as Jimmy Pursey, Dave Parsons, Dave Treganna and Robin Guy are back in town!

Sham 69 at Empress Ballroom, Blackpool 2022 (pic Cris Watkins)

‘If The Kids Are United’ and ‘Unite And Win’, then there certainly won’t be any ‘Questions And Answers’ as to whether the venue will sell out, and ‘I Don’t Wanna’ let you miss out on such a ‘White Riot’ of an evening.

Sham 69 at Empress Ballroom, Blackpool 2022 (pic Cris Watkins)

Everyone will be gathered together under ‘One Faith’ and be asking Sham 69 to ‘Tell Us The Truth’ that ‘George Davis Is Innocent’.

Sham 69 at Empress Ballroom, Blackpool 2022 (pic Cris Watkins)

There certainly won’t be any ‘Rip Off’ or aloofness saying ‘You’re A Better Man Than I’, as the ‘Cockney Kids Are Innocent’ so ‘That’s Life’ guys!

Sham 69 at Empress Ballroom, Blackpool 2022 (pic Cris Watkins)

Due to popular demand, they return for select gigs, to play classic Sham and new material, so ‘Hurry Up Harry’ and ‘Jack’ grab your ‘Money’ and snap up your tickets HERE.

Sham 69 at Empress Ballroom, Blackpool 2022 (pic Cris Watkins)

For more information on the band, click HERE.

Gig flyer

Concorde 2 will host the Brighton concert (pic Julia Do Om)

