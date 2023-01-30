Tom Jones to play open-air concert in Brighton

The singer Tom Jones is to perform at an open-air concert in Brighton this summer on the first night of his latest tour.

Tickets are due to go on sale on Friday (3 February).

The organisers said this morning (Monday 30 January): “International icon Tom Jones will be heading to Brighton this summer for an open-air show as part of the Brighton Valley Concert Series.

“Taking place at Stanmer Park on Wednesday 5 July, tickets go on sale on Friday 3 February at 10am via www.livenation.co.uk.

“Sir Tom Jones continues to sustain his popularity around the world, captivating audiences with his timeless discography of hit songs and enduring talent and charisma.

“With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling over 100 million records and continuing as an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry.

“This July, he’s set to deliver a truly unforgettable show in the height of Brighton summertime.

“Brighton Valley is a brand new series of summer concerts based in Stanmer Park, Brighton near the Amex Stadium.

“The stunning venue surrounded by beautiful hills and woodland will play host to some of the biggest names in pop, rock, dance and everything in between.”

The organisers have already announced shows featuring N-Dubz on Friday 7 July and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell on Sunday 9 July.