Swim School to play Independent Venue Week concert

Moulded by their Edinburgh surroundings, Swim School (stylized as ‘swim school’) absorb influence from a wide range of genres; from 90’s grunge to modern indie and dream-pop. The release of their 2021 critically acclaimed debut EP, ‘Making Sense Of It All’ saw vocalist and guitarist Alice Johnson enter the same space occupied by the likes of Ellie Rowsell (Wolf Alice) and Juliette Jackson (The Big Moon) – tackling delicate subjects with a vibrant yet evocative presence.

2021 also saw the band perform at Latitude Festival, All Points East and TRNSMT Festival, as well as support slots for Declan McKenna, The Snuts and Coach Party, and a storming live set for BBC Introducing.

2022 saw swim school make another massive leap forward. Recently signed to tastemaker LAB Records, praised by key titles including NME, CLASH, The Line of Best Fit, DORK, and Under The Radar and having the sort of summer festival run that is the envy of many more established artists.

And in amongst it all, they have recorded their next EP (and first on LAB) ‘Duality’ with producer Iain Berryman (Wolf Alice, Arcade Fire, Kings Of Leon, Hozier). The first single from that EP launched on 16th November was the haunting yet gripping ‘Kill You‘. The song showcases everything to love about swim school – soaring guitar soundscapes, hooks galore and a massive chorus.

With more music rolling out heading into the EP in May, swim school are certainly the ones to watch!

You can check them out yourselves by visiting their Bandcamp page HERE and also watching them performing live this Saturday 4th February as part of ‘Independent Venue Week’. They will be rockin’ on up to the relatively new Worthing branch of AudioActive which is located at 85-87 Montague Street, Worthing, BN11 3BN. They are NOT playing at the Brighton branch at 11 Jew Street, so don’t go there. Tickets for this Worthing concert which is being hosted by Atom Presents can be purchased HERE.