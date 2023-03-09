Win an autographed Foo Fighter’s Brighton concert poster

Back in 1994 out of the ashes of legendary grunge outfit Nirvana, sprang the Foo Fighters rock band from Seattle, which was initially the one-man project by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. took the name from the term used by Allied aircraft pilots during World War II to describe various UFOs or mysterious aerial phenomena seen in the skies over both the European and Pacific theatres of operations.

Following the success of the 1995 eponymous debut album, Grohl (lead vocals, guitar) recruited a band consisting of Nate Mendel (bass guitar), William Goldsmith (drums), and Pat Smear (guitar). After a succession of lineup changes, including the departures of Goldsmith and Smear, the band formed its core lineup in 1999, consisting of Grohl, Mendel, Chris Shiflett (guitar), and Taylor Hawkins (drums). Smear rejoined in 2005, and Rami Jaffee (keys) joined in 2017.

Foo Fighters became and remain very big business in the music industry, easily filling stadiums across the globe and scoring a host of number one albums in their native USA, Britain and across the rest of the world. Here in the UK their ‘One By One’ (2002), ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace’ (2007), ‘Wasting Light’ (2011), ‘Concrete And Gold’ (2017) and ‘Medicine At Midnight’ (2021) albums at hit the top spot!

Back on 10th September 2014 the Concorde 2 were hosting a gig by an outfit called ‘The Holy Shits’ and no doubt those in the know would have exclaimed just that, as it was in fact Foo Fighters in disguise. They played a 19 song set for the extremely lucky punters gathered inside the Brighton seaside venue located on Madeira Drive. The setlist from that night reads as follows:

‘Enough Space’ (from 1997 ‘The Colour And The Shape’ album)

‘I’ll Stick Around’ (from 1994 ‘Foo Fighters’ album)

‘See You’ (from 1997 ‘The Colour And The Shape’ album)

‘New Way Home’ (from 1997 ‘The Colour And The Shape’ album)

‘Up In Arms’ (from 1997 ‘The Colour And The Shape’ album)

‘Big Me’ (from 1994 ‘Foo Fighters’ album)

‘Generator’ (from 1999 ‘There Is Nothing Left To Lose’ album)

‘Rope’ (from 2011 ‘Wasting Light’ album)

‘The Pretender’ (from 2007 ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace’ album) (followed by snippet of ‘Outside’ from 2014 ‘Sonic Highways’ album)

‘Learn To Fly’ (from 1999 ‘There Is Nothing Left To Lose’ album)

‘White Limo’ (from 2011 ‘Wasting Light’ album) (with Jay from UK Foo Fighters on lead vocals)

‘Arlandria’ (from 2011 ‘Wasting Light’ album)

‘Cold Day In The Sun’ (from 2005 ‘In Your Honor’ album)

‘Dear Rosemary’ (from 2011 ‘Wasting Light’ album)

‘Breakdown’ (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

‘My Hero’ (from 1997 ‘The Colour And The Shape’ album)

‘Hey, Johnny Park!’ (from 1997 ‘The Colour And The Shape’ album)

‘Everlong’ (from 1997 ‘The Colour And The Shape’ album)

(encore)

‘All My Life’ (from 2002 ‘One By One’ album)

That night someone connected with the Concorde 2 took the opportunity to get the gig poster from that night signed by the Foo Fighters including Dave Grohl’s at the top! Thus they acquired a piece of history…“The day that the Foo Fighters played a compact venue in Brighton”.

Yesterday, (8th March), the venue announced that they would be putting that exact poster which they have framed in a raffle. This is why!

“Everyone here at Concorde 2 has been truly moved by the situation in Turkey & Syria and we have wanted to do something to help. We are asking for donations to the DEC via the link and with every donation your name will be entered into a draw to win a signed Foo Fighters poster from when they played here back in 2014.

A £5 donation will put your name in the draw one time, £10 your name in the draw three times and £15 your name in the draw five times.

Please give what you can and you could win some C2 history!

A big thank you to Leoframes for framing this fantastic prize”.

Watch the Concorde 2’s explanatory video HERE. Entries for the raffle will close on Tuesday 21st March 2023 at 11:00am. You can read the other terms and conditions and enter the Concorde 2 raffle for DEC in aid of Turkey and Syria HERE.