Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

A Brighton couple who built a striped Martha Gunn-style bathing hut on their driveway have been taken to court by the council, which wants it removed.

Paul Davis and Alison Bullough started converting the trailer outside their house in Lower Rock Gardens during the first lockdown.

However, after neighbours complained, Brighton and Hove City Council issued an enforcement notice ordering them to remove it, on the basis it is in effect an unauthorised outbuilding.

The couple appealed, but in June 2022 a planning inspector dismissed it – mainly because the wheels and support stands are bolted into timber, and it had stood in the same place since May 2020.

The trailer – which they have named Gabriel – is still being kept on the driveway, and so the council is now going to court saying the enforcement notice has been breached.

But the couple have pleaded not guilty, and will argue that it has since been modified and taken on a trip to demonstrate it is actually a caravan.



Mr Davis said: “The enforcement order required me to remove Gabriel before 6 June. And despite disagreeing with it, I complied with this order.

“I hooked her up to my car and went on a little caravanning trip before parking her back on my forecourt. I sent photos of the vacant site to the council to prove this.

“It is clear to any reasonable person that Gabriel is not a shed. How many sheds can be hooked up to a car and taken on holiday?

“The council refuses to meet me, and I have had to let the matter go to court to force them to defend their position.

“The people of Brighton (and especially Kemp Town) love living here precisely because it is different and unconventional. The overwhelming response of both local people and visitors to Gabriel is extremely favourable.

“She has become something of a local treasure for many people in the town and beyond.”

The case was last at Brighton Magistrates Court on 28 February. The case was adjourned until the end of May.