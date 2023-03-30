Hove car workshop could make way for flats

Plans to demolish a car workshop in Hove and build flats and offices in its place are due to go before councillors next week.

The £14 million scheme involves flattening Portslade Panelworks and putting up a five-storey block of 36 flats on the corner of Orchard Gardens and Nevill Road, Hove.

A planning application is due to be decided five years after a similar planning application was approved by Brighton and Hove City Council.

But Orchard Holdings (Hove) Ltd, owned by Alfred Haagman, 63, Jonathan Bennett, 36, and David Lincoln Willis, 63, had not started work on the previous scheme so had to submit a new application.

Officials have recommended that the council’s Planning Committee gives the scheme its backing.

A report said that Portslade Panelworks, owned by John Chambers, 64, and Paul Chambers, 62, was moving from the site.

Orchard Holdings said: “The redevelopment offers an opportunity to further contribute to Brighton and Hove’s housing land supply by optimising development of a sustainable brownfield site in accordance with national and local policy.

“This is achieved by delivering a net increase of 36 one, two and three-bedroom dwellings.

“The existing car repairs workshop plans to relocate following a series of noise complaints from surrounding residential neighbours.”

The plans include parking spaces for 25 cars as well as cycle parking.

The council has received 46 objections to the proposed flats and offices, citing excessive density, overlooking, increased traffic, loss of employment land and increased noise pollution.

Two letters of support welcomed the extra housing and office space on a brownfield site and praised the design.

One objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “This area is already a nightmare for parking so this development, coupled with the redevelopment of Sackville Road trading estate, will cause significant traffic and parking issues.

“I am not averse to the site being redeveloped but this must be on a much smaller scale and in keeping with the current housing in the area.”

A letter of support, with the sender’s details also redacted, said: “The gentle density approach of three to five-storey flats suits the community and doesn’t lead to overdevelopment.

“The area can support these additional dwellings with sufficient local conveniences and close links to public transport.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Wednesday (5 April). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.