Sean Paul returns to UK for spot dates in Brighton and Hull

International superstar Sean Paul is set to bring his own special brand of Jamaican sunshine back to British shores this summer. He will hit Hull on 8th August and Brighton on 9th August for two live arena shows in between a string of festival dates. Tickets go on sale on 4th April at 10am for Pre-sale, and 6th April at 10am for General sale.

Sean Paul always brings a sensational show that is hotter than the summer, and this summer he will make a pit stop at each end of England to see his legions of fans. He aims to show some extra special love to Hull and Brighton, as the cities were not included in his eight date ‘Scorcha’ UK tour last summer, that promoted his 8th studio album of the same name.

The eight date UK tour last August was his first in the UK in over three years, following a 2019 UK tour, which also saw Sean headline the John Peel stage at Glastonbury Festival. Sean Paul’s eighth studio album ‘Scorcha’ was released in May 2022, and saw the much-loved, multi-award-winning, chart-topping star bring his unique, genre-spanning music and showstopping live spectacle to his enormous UK fanbase.

With over 26 million records sold, across seven studio albums, Sean Paul has taken the dancehall genre global, from its origin in clubs in Kingston, Jamaica to the pinnacle of the charts time and again. Sean Paul has maintained his relevance in the music industry, since his rise to international fame in 2000 to the present day, with countless smash hits such as ‘Mad Love’, ‘Rockabye’, ‘Baby Boy’, ‘No Lie’, and ‘Body’ and superstar collaborations with Beyonce, Dua Lipa, David Guetta, Major Lazer, Damian Marley, Ellie Goulding, Migos, Clean Bandit, Tory Lanez, Idris Elba and Sia – with whom he has collaborated again for his most recent single ‘Dynamite’ to follow up the global smash ‘Cheap Thrills’. Sean Paul has performed to enormous audiences, igniting stages and packing out some of the biggest venues in more than 120 countries.

Sean Paul is the undisputed biggest crossover dancehall artist of all time, a prolific talent with a staggering 6.6 billion audio streams and 4.3 billion video streams. Born Sean Paul Henriques in Jamaica on 9th January, his musical career started off in the 1990’s, making way for Billboard Hot 100 chart toppers ‘Gimme The Light’ and ‘Get Busy’. Sean Paul has earned several Grammy and Billboard Music Award nominations, an American Music Award, MOBO Awards, Soul Train Awards, MTV Music Awards, ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards, a Source Award, BET Award and the only Jamaican artist to win an American Music Award for Favourite Pop/Rock Male artist.

Tickets on Pre-sale 4th April 10am and General Sale 6th April 10am can be found HERE and tickets for the Brighton concert can also be purchased from the Brighton Centre HERE.

