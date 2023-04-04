Full list of candidates for local elections in Brighton and Hove

Nominations have closed for candidates in the local elections in Brighton and Hove next month.

The full list is published below, with 221 candidates contesting 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council in 23 wards – up from 21 wards after a boundary review.

The Greens – currently the largest party – and Labour have put up a full slate of candidates.

The Conservatives are contesting every ward, with 50 candidates, while the Liberal Democrats are putting up 30 candidates in 21 of the 23 wards.

Out of the 54 councillors who currently make up the council, 32 are running for office again.

Some are standing in different wards, with boundary changes having added extra challenges for parties and candidates in the coming poll.

Eleven Greens out of 20 will stand again, nine out of 16 Labour councillors and eight out of 11 Tories.

Four of the seven Independents will also run again although only one was elected as an Independent in 2019.

Polling day is on Thursday 4 May although new rules requiring photo identification at polling stations are expected to boost the proportion of postal votes.

Anyone who is not on the electoral roll has just under a fortnight to register, with the deadline on Monday 17 April.

Here is the full list of candidates by ward. An asterisk * denotes a sitting councillor.

Brunswick and Adelaide (2 seats)

*Hannah Allbrooke (Green)

Andrei Czolak (Labour)

Dave Hall

Claire Lachlan (Liberal Democrat)

Richard Latham (Conservative)

*Phélim Mac Cafferty (Green)

David Maples (TUSC)

Keith Sharpe (Conservative)

Jilly Stevens (Labour)

Chris Woodley

…

Central Hove (2 seats)

Emma Daniel (Labour)

Helen Dixon (Green)

Nigel Furness (Friends of Brighton and Hove)

Peter Goodman (Conservative)

Christopher Hawtree (Green)

Glenn Kelly (TUSC)

Joy Robinson (Labour)

David Sears (Liberal Democrat)

Mark Watson (Conservative)

…

Coldean and Stanmer (2 seats)

Mitchie Alexander (Labour)

Martin Farley (Green)

Penelope Ann Iveson (TUSC)

Kate Knight (Independent)

Jack Moxley (Liberal Democrat)

Laura Pizzolo (Green)

Roz Rawcliffe (Conservative)

Tobias Sheard (Labour)

Martin Wooller (Liberal Democrat)

…

Goldsmid (3 seats)

Paul Chandler (Liberal Democrats)

Edward De Souza (Conservative)

Rebecca Duffy (Green)

Linda Elisha

Andrew England (Liberal Democrats)

David Lewis (Conservative)

Mark Long (Conservative)

Birgit Miller also known as Birgit Rohowsky (Labour)

Trevor Muten (Labour)

*Jackie O’Quinn (Labour)

Alexander Sallons (Green)

Owen Sharp (Liberal Democrats)

Ollie Sykes (Green)

…

Hangleton and Knoll (3 seats)

Faiza Baghoth (Labour)

*Dawn Barnett (Conservative)

Andrew Coleman (Green)

Sarah FitzGerald (Green)

Jamie Gillespie (Independent)

*Amanda Grimshaw (Labour)

Ian Harris

John Hewitt (Labour)

Tim Hodges (Conservative)

*Nick Lewry (Conservative)

Nigel Tart (Green)

…

Hanover and Elm Grove (3 seats)

Bev Barstow (Brighton and Hove Independents)

Susan Ellerton (Conservative)

Ty Galvin (Labour)

Laura King (Friends of Brighton and Hove)

Wai Lee (Green)

Kenneth Mills (Conservative)

Laura Mullin (Liberal Democrats)

*Steph Powell (Green)

Tim Rowkins (Labour)

Wayne Sturt (Conservative)

Samantha Waugh (Liberal Democrats)

Maureen Winder (Labour)

Fiona Wright (Green)

…

Hollingdean and Fiveways (3 seats)

Mohammed Asaduzzaman (Labour)

Janice Bates (Conservative)

Megan Churchland (TUSC)

Bruno De Oliveira (Labour)

Theresa Fowler (Labour)

Daniel Goodhand

*Siriol Hugh-Jones (Green)

*Zoe John (Green)

Gary Jones

*Jamie Lloyd (Green)

Peter Revell (Conservative)

Ashley Ridley (Liberal Democrat)

Lesley Wilson (Conservative)

…

Kemptown (2 seats)

Robert Brown (Liberal Democrats)

Ewan Clinch (Conservative)

Bharti Gajjar (Labour)

Dominique Hall (Liberal Democrats)

Lynn-Ora Knott (Green)

Josephine O’Carroll (Conservative)

Ben Simmonds (Green)

Alan Towler (Brighton and Hove Independents)

*Gary Wilkinson (Labour)

…

Moulsecoomb and Bevendean (3 seats)

Julie Donovan (TUSC)

*Amanda Evans (Labour)

Ty Goddard (Labour)

Frances Hunt (Green)

Gemma Powell (Conservative)

Anna Roberts (Green)

Ed Roberts (Green)

Jacob Taylor (Labour)

…

North Portslade (2 seats)

Peter Atkinson (Independent)

Alice Burton also known as Alice Kayley-Burton (Labour)

Mike Dixon (Green)

Lucy Helliwell (Labour)

Marjorie Leeds (Liberal Democrats)

Anne Pissaridou (Independent)

Debbie Shipton (Green)

Gary Taylor (Conservative)

Kirk Taylor (Conservative)

…

Patcham and Hollingbury (3 seats)

Tyler Bennington-Poulter (Labour)

Sophie Broadbent (Green)

Caroline Brown (Liberal Democrats)

Paul Denyer (Brighton and Hove Independents)

Norma Fletcher (Green)

Ben Kent (Labour)

Alistair McNair (Conservative)

Anne Meadows (Conservative)

Daniel Rue (Green)

Carol Theobald (Conservative)

Liz Wheeler (Labour)

…

Preston Park (3 seats)

*Steve Davis (Green)

Hyder Khalil (Liberal Democrats)

*Leo Littman (Green)

Liz Loughran (Labour)

Theresa Mackey (Labour)

David Messent (Labour)

Kerry Pickett (Green)

Hugh Robinson (Conservative)

Jan Turner

Lisa Watson (Conservative)

Alex Wild (Conservative)

…

Queen’s Park (2 seats)

Tristram Burden (Labour)

Adrian Hart (Brighton and Hove Independents)

Martin Kenig (Conservative)

Chandni Mistry (Labour)

Thomas Osborne (Liberal Democrats)

*Clare Rainey (Green)

Mark Strong (Green)

…

Regency (2 seats)

Tim Catt (Conservative)

Peter Devonport (Labour)

Gary Farmer (Brighton and Hove Independents)

Trevor Freeman (Liberal Democrats)

Chloe Goldsmith (Green)

Robert Greenfield

Lawrence Parkhouse-Eke (Liberal Democrats)

Ricky Perrin (Green)

Alison Thomson (Labour)

…

Rottingdean and West Saltdean (2 seats)

Carol Bullock (Green)

Mark Earthey (Brighton and Hove Independents)

Caroline Ellis (Liberal Democrats)

*Bridget Fishleigh (Brighton and Hove Independents)

Daniel Harrison (Conservative)

Carole McIver-Wren (Labour)

Ron Reader (TUSC)

Nigel Smith (Independent)

Steven Smith (Conservative)

Ron White (Labour)

Georgia Wrighton (Green)

…

Round Hill (2 seats)

Most Jasmine Ara (Labour)

Matthew Davies (Liberal Democrats)

Yassin Hassan (Labour)

Raphael Hill (Green)

Tony Meadows (Conservative)

Clare Rogers (Conservative)

*Pete West (Green)

…

South Portslade (2 seats)

Danny Booth (Green)

*Les Hamilton (Labour)

Steve Harmer-Strange (Conservative)

Ken Rist (Liberal Democrats)

*Alan Robins (Labour)

Sally Cranfield (Green)

Aijuan Wang (Conservative)

…

West Hill and North Laine (2 seats)

Tom Chatfield (Labour)

John Cooper (Labour)

Robert Heale (Liberal Democrats)

Kathy Janio (Conservative)

Ellen McLeay (Green)

Linda Murray (Conservative)

Anthony Seymour (Liberal Democrats)

*Sue Shanks (Green)

…

Westbourne and Poets Corner (2 seats)

Michael Bates (Conservative)

Julie Cattell (Labour)

Mark Clayton (Conservative)

Geoff Date (Liberal Democrats)

Dave Hill (TUSC)

Renato Marques (Green)

Patricia Mountain

Leslie Pumm (Labour)

Geoff Shanks (Green)

James Verguson

…

Westdene and Hove Park (3 seats)

*Samer Bagaeen (Conservative)

Carolyn Dunn (Liberal Democrats)

Steve Griffiths (Green)

Andrew Harrison (Liberal Democrats)

Emma Hogan (Conservative)

Simon Jardine (Liberal Democrats)

Ivan Lyons (Conservative)

Lundy Mackenzie (Labour)

Warren Morgan (Labour)

Ben Philipsborn (Labour)

Melanie Poots (Green)

Jake Sharpstone (Green)

…

Whitehawk and Marine (2 seats)

Aditi Bhonagiri (Green)

David McGregor (Labour)

Bill North (TUSC)

Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrats)

Mat Sunderland (Green)

*Gill Williams (Labour)

Paul Wood (Conservative)

Robb Young (Conservative)

…

Wish (2 seats)

Stamati Crook (Liberal Democrats)

Guy Davidson (Green)

Benjamin Franks (Conservative)

John Gartside

Sharon Hamlin (Green)

George McKinley Fitch

Paul Nann (Labour)

*Bella Sankey (Labour)

Paul Tanner (Conservative)

…

Woodingdean (2 seats)

Jacob Allen (Labour)

*Steve Bell (Conservative)

Geraldine Keenan (Green)

Ian Newman (Liberal Democrats)

*Dee Simson (Conservative)

Jacqui Simon also known as Jacqui Taylor (Labour)

Luke Walker (Green)