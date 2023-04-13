Sussex police and crime commissioner says force must improve

The Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said that the force must change after a “sobering” official inspection report.

Mrs Bourne was responding to the PEEL (police effectiveness, efficacy and legitimacy) report for 2021-22 published by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said today (Thursday 13 April): “I have concerns about the performance of Sussex Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime.

“In particular, I have concerns about how the force is responding to the public and about its crime recording standards.

“In view of these findings, I have been in contact with the chief constable and the police and crime commissioner as I do not underestimate how much improvement is needed.

“I am pleased with the way the force has responded to my concerns.”

He said that his most important findings were: “The force needs to improve its crime recording.

“The force doesn’t always record reports of violent crime, particularly behavioural crimes (harassment, stalking, controlling and coercive behaviour), rape crimes and incidents, domestic abuse and anti-social behaviour.

“The force needs to improve how it identifies vulnerable victims at the first point of contact.

“The force is missing opportunities to safeguard vulnerable people. It needs to improve the way it assesses initial calls to the force so that vulnerable people and repeat callers are routinely identified.

“The force needs to make sure that it carries out effective investigations, giving victims the support they need.

“From the outset, the force needs to complete investigation plans. Through regular supervision, it needs to set lines of inquiry to be followed and review the progress of investigations.

“The force is often failing to properly record the reasons why a victim doesn’t support an investigation.”

Mrs Bourne’s office said: “The report highlights areas where change and improvement is much needed, especially in supporting people who are vulnerable.

“These areas involve ‘investigating crime’, ‘recording data about crime’ and ‘responding to the public’ via emergency and non-emergency calls.”

Mrs Bourne said: “In my role as PCC, I value the HMICFRS report because it provides me with an objective and external view of the performance of Sussex Police.

“This focus is vital in supporting my work to thoroughly scrutinise and robustly challenge the force’s performance overall.

“Disappointingly, parts of the report are sobering and clearly outline areas for which the force must take responsibility.

“Swift action must be implemented to improve recording processes, identify gaps in protocols and provide specific training to officers and staff.

“This is crucial in order to provide our residents with the best policing service and to maintain and build public confidence.

“It’s reassuring that I have already addressed many of these issues with the chief constable at my monthly ‘performance and accountability meetings’.

“This inspection was undertaken over six months ago so I am aware of the extensive work under way to bring about improvements and am reassured that the inadequate areas are already being addressed.

“While I acknowledge the issues where remedial change is needed, I am pleased that the report outlines areas where Sussex Police are doing really well.

“It recognises the immense contribution of ‘neighbourhood policing teams’ which, as I know from my discussions with the public, are so valued by residents.

“The report also highlights the force’s innovative and important work on using data analytics to properly understand its demand and thus where resources are deployed to greatest effect.

“I will ensure that Sussex Police have the tools and support to make the changes needed to serve our residents in the best way.

“I will continue to work closely with the chief constable, holding her and her senior team to account at my monthly scrutiny meetings and requesting frequent updates on how improvements are being actioned.”

To read the report in full, click here.