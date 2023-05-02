Candidate profiles – Nine stand for two seats in Central Hove

Nine candidates are standing for two seats in Central Hove on Brighton and Hove City Council in the local elections next month. They answered questions sent in by the public via social media.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Friends of Brighton and Hove candidate Nigel Furness, 73, is a retired local businessman.

He said: “I want to get Brighton and Hove back from the national parties which have ruined it between them for many years, playing politics and always having to prioritise their national parties over serving our city.

“Central Hove is my family ward going two generations back and I have lived here or a couple of streets away for most of my life.”

He said that the key in the ward were street weeds, lack of street tree maintenance, lack of public toilets, the unnecessary Kingsway cycle lane extension which will doom the parade of shops along there and parking space removal with cycle hangars and other street furniture.

Green candidate Helen Dixon, 64, is a development facilitator and organiser, translator-writer, teacher and PhD student.

She said: “I want to live in a fairer and healthier city with better public transport, home insulation and local renewable energy.

“I’ve worked in education and media for human rights and more sustainable quality of life for all.

“I’m deeply concerned about housing, inequalities and minoritised communities, plus the contamination of our rivers and seas by private companies.

“Our city is becoming unaffordable for most. ‘Affordable’ should be based on average incomes, not unregulated markets.

“I favour landlord licensing schemes, limits and higher taxes on second homes/Airbnb, sites for community-led housing and action on buildings left to go derelict.

“I’ve loved living in the area for 12 years because of the sea (swimming when it’s clean), local shops, cafés and restaurants. We have a large population and a huge diversity of living situations.

“I’m particularly worried about the treatment of asylum-seekers in our ward by the Home Office and the disappearances of children.

“I enjoy engaging with people’s stories, understanding issues they face and contributing to problem-solving.

“I’ve worked with participatory methods and always start by listening. I aim to project the voices of people in the community, supporting their needs to the best of my abilities.”



Green Party candidateis a writer and editor. He is on Twitter @chrishawtree.

He said: “I have previously been a councillor in Central Hove, after a resonant campaign to stop Hove Library being closed down, and was glad to represent people’s diverse interests as well as learning a great deal about the hundreds of matters which the council performs each day, especially the huge subjects of social care and housing.”

“Having previously represented Central Hove, I am standing again, following another campaign to save Hove Library.

“Community spaces are vital. It is a diverse area, with all manner of homes side by side, presenting many challenges that I relish.

“It’s also part of a planet beset by the cost of living and the climate emergency. In these troubling times I’m encouraged by residents’ cheerful relish of a place that can alleviate gloom by a stroll when there are so many friendly people with whom to speak.

“Central Hove is community in action, I am told time and again.”



Helen Dixon and Christopher Hawtree said: “Central Hove has many of the same issues as nearby wards including waste collection, street cleanliness, cost of living and problems with unaffordable poor-quality housing in the private rented sector.

“From speaking to residents, we’ve also heard about the need to keep the pavements clearer, improve cycling infrastructure (particularly north-south), provide additional cycle parking, reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and maintain our street trees.

“Sewage dumping into the sea by Southern Water is a huge problem we’ve been pushing them to clean up. Keeping Hove Library open, following two attempts to close it, is a big issue locally.”



Labour candidate, 46, is an advice charity manager. She is on Twitter @huxley06.

She said: “I want to be part of a Labour administration who deliver improved council services, more council housing and support residents who are most vulnerable with excellent public health and social care programmes.

“My career has been working for charities to alleviate poverty and prevent homelessness and I know that having experienced decision-makers who care about the people they serve is absolutely critical in making good policy and making that policy happen.

“I work in the heart of Central Hove ward. I use George Street for shopping and I love that I can go to Waterstones and Bert’s Home Stores and also collect a prescription from the chemists.

“The variety of small local businesses like the niche wine and cheese specialists at Fourth and Church or homeware and clothes at Velvet make it a thriving city neighbourhood. I want to help it continue to thrive.

“As Joy (Robinson) and I have campaigned, residents have told us that uneven pavements and unreliable communal bin collections are their top priorities so these priorities will be our priorities.

“Being a seafront ward, we know that the pollution by water companies is a big public health issue and will restrict local swimmers and may impact our tourist economy too.

“We will do all we can to keep pressure on the government to end this pollution.”



Labour candidate Joy Robinson, 66, is a retired procurement and estates manager. She is on Twitter @Joy4Central.

She said: “This great city has been home for almost 20 years and I am sad to see how unloved the city has become with graffiti, rubbish, untidy Hove Lawns and uneven pavements.

“I plan to work with officers keep control of the night-time economy of Church Road, to continue improvements in George Street, keep lawns for relaxation not commercialised entertainment, control traffic and speed and control private landlords with a licensing scheme.

“I have lived in this area for almost 20 years and want the voices of all residents in the ward to be heard and taken into consideration in council matters.

“In 2019, I incorporated The Avenues Residents Association (TARA) to do just that in that immediate area.

“I am a trustee and team leader at the local community centre and foodbank Cornerstone.

“The ward is diverse in dwelling type from Livingstone Road to Grand Avenue, from George Street to King’s Gardens. The service from myself and our council needs to well serve all.”



She said that the key issues in the ward were uneven pavements due to tree roots, weeds, missed rubbish collections, damaged bins that allow seagulls and foxes to spread refuse, resident fly-tipping next to bins, cyclists on the prom, untidy and occasionally damaged lawns, the future of the King Alfred, lack of landlord control, residents living in unsuitable council housing, planning creep and a lack of affordable housing.

Trade Union and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) candidate Glenn Kelly, 60, is a trade union organiser.

He said: “I am currently a trade union organiser working with teachers and support staff organising strike action to make sure they get the rewards they deserve and teachers aren’t driven out by impossible workloads, a target-driven culture, a very restrictive national curriculum and falling real pay.

“I was previously a trade union branch secretary. In both roles I have considerable experience of representing people and helping them to find their voice.

“I could transfer this experience into being a councillor to help the community.”

“This is the ward I live in. Although it’s Hove, actually many residents are struggling with the ‘cost of living crisis’.

“You only have to look at the closures in George Street. Even Wetherspoons pulled out. If this continues George Street is in danger of losing its community feel and becoming little more than charity shops.

“Central Hove needs councillors who will fight the ‘cost of living crisis’. I won’t vote to put up council tax and service charges to make up for cuts in government grant.

“Far too many council properties are in a poor state of repair. The public toilets are deeply unpleasant for residents and bus drivers.

“The closure of the swimming pool at the King Alfred leisure centre for an extended period shows how the council rather than campaigning for the resources it needs has made false economies.

“A new leisure centre is needed but usage must be affordable for working-class people.”

The Conservatives are fielding two candidates – Peter Goodman and Mark Watson.

The Liberal Democrats are fielding one candidate – David Sears.

Too many drivers ignore double yellow lines, creating a parking free-for-all. How will you deal with this?

Nigel Furness said: “This has happened because too many valid parking bays have been removed and need reinstating, with more parking enforcers visiting the double yellow line areas.”

Helen Dixon and Christopher Hawtree said: “We need more enforcement of cars parked on double yellow lines and in bays reserved for blue badge holders which is now improving through the recruitment of more parking wardens.

“Vehicles parking on pavements such as Kingsway’s is also a major problem but the Conservative government has failed to introduce a long-promised blanket ban on pavement parking which prevents enforcement being possible so the Green-led council are trialling localised enforceable bans.

“We also want to make it easier to report these problems to parking enforcement.”

Emma Daniels said: “Parking enforcement officers will patrol areas more frequently if residents flag specific areas where there is frequent flouting of double yellow lines so let us know where this is happening and we will make sure it’s tackled.

“Another issue is that a lot of the lining is faded and we will work towards getting the most faded areas repainting to make it clearer.”

Joy Robinson said: “More enforcement is needed from both our outsourced parking officers and the police where the issue is their responsibility.”

Glenn Kelly said: “If parking enforcement is increased, there will be complaints about ‘a war on motorists’. Driving a car is expensive during the ‘cost of living crisis’.

“Many people, especially women, have a car to feel safe. The council has responded to this by dramatically increasing parking charges and proposing to further extend them across the city.

“The council must improve public transport and facilities for pedestrians and cyclists to encourage other means of transport without penalising car use.”

There are too many ugly flats being built in Hove. How will you support building modest housing with outdoor space?

Nigel Furness said: “Many flats being erected are ignoring the council’s own tall buildings policy as well as being ugly with the developers also buying out of their affordable housing obligation.

“I would support the conversion of more empty buildings and brownfield sites into small attractive developments with shared courtyards.”

Helen Dixon and Christopher Hawtree said: “Developers too often approach the design of local schemes from templates used elsewhere rather than first looking at what would be sympathetic to existing architecture in the area.

“Under the Conservative government’s national planning legislation, which Greens have consistently opposed, our ability to require improvements to schemes is severely reduced.

“But through the local City Plan it’s been possible to restrict some aspects such as building heights which we support.

“We believe one of the best ways to build more modest housing with rents at truly affordable levels (based on average wages) is through working with community-led housing organisations.”

Emma Daniels and Joy Robinson said: “Beauty of new-builds – or not – is often in the eye of the beholder. Central Hove is mostly flats and few have any private outdoor space.

“Our focus will be maintaining the public green spaces and ensuring they are clean and safe for residents who live in flats to access.

“We would like to see if there is interest in us supporting the Friends of Hove Lawns to keep that important green communal space for people to relax in.

“We will look at using community infrastructure levy funding to improve amenities for all residents whether their home is old or new.”

Glenn Kelly said: “Government policy to increase council and housing association rents and to reduce funding to build new homes has caused the housing crisis.

“Pokey new-build flats from private developers are not the answer. We need a large building programme of family-sized accommodation and specialist housing to be built to high environmental standards to meet need.

“These tenancies need to be at affordable rents rather than market rents.”

What will you do to increase the amount of on-street electric vehicle charging infrastructure?

Nigel Furness said: “I would audit what is provided and how fast it charges and then survey the neighbourhood to find out where additional fast chargers were most needed and could be sited.”

Helen Dixon and Christopher Hawtree said: “Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular and, as Central Hove contains few driveways, it makes sense to invest in increasing on-street charging points including fast and rapid chargers for both residents and visitors.

“We’re pleased that the council is going to be over trebling the number of charging points and we want to support residents in requesting for these to be installed in the streets they’re needed in.

“Identifying areas of high demand could also encourage and establish electric car club hubs in neighbourhoods where the need for individual cars can be reduced and space opened up.”

Emma Daniels and Joy Robinson said: “As the number of electric and hybrid vehicles on our roads increases, with the city forecast to have substantially more electric cars by 2028, there is an urgent need to continue the work of installing more charging points.

“Labour will continue a programme of installation over the next four years so residents can, with confidence, move away from polluting petrol vehicles.”

Glenn Kelly said: “Many of the council’s actions are half-hearted. Many local authorities are hamstrung in what they can do with street lighting as they are held to ransom by private finance initiative contracts which were massively increased by New Labour.

“Even an issue like this shows that combating climate change is being held to ransom by big business interests.

“That’s why I campaigned for a democratic socialist planned economy to meet the needs of society rather than the 1 per cent.”

…

Polling day is Thursday 4 May. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.