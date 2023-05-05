BREAKING NEWS

Labour win Hangleton and Knoll from Conservatives

Posted On 05 May 2023
Labour have won all three Hangleton and Knoll seats from the Conservatives on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Long-serving councillor Dawn Barnett and her fellow sitting councillor Nick Lewry, along with Tim Hodges, were swept aside.

John Hewitt, who has stood before in the ward for Labour, topped the poll.

Sitting Labour councillor Amanda Grimshaw, who previously represented Moulsecoomb and Bevendean, was elected too along with Faiza Baghoth.

The result was
John Hewitt (Labour) 2,501
*Amanda Grimshaw (Labour) 2,490
Faiza Baghoth (Labour) 2,435
*Dawn Barnett (Conservative) 1,906
*Nick Lewry (Conservative) 1,629
Tim Hodges (Conservative) 1,582
Sarah FitzGerald (Green) 360
Andrew Coleman (Green) 238
Jamie Gillespie (Independent) 211
Nigel Tart (Green) 169
Ian Harris (Reform UK) 127
Turnout 43.37 per cent

