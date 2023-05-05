Labour win Hangleton and Knoll from Conservatives

Labour have won all three Hangleton and Knoll seats from the Conservatives on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Long-serving councillor Dawn Barnett and her fellow sitting councillor Nick Lewry, along with Tim Hodges, were swept aside.

John Hewitt, who has stood before in the ward for Labour, topped the poll.

Sitting Labour councillor Amanda Grimshaw, who previously represented Moulsecoomb and Bevendean, was elected too along with Faiza Baghoth.

The result was

John Hewitt (Labour) 2,501

*Amanda Grimshaw (Labour) 2,490

Faiza Baghoth (Labour) 2,435

*Dawn Barnett (Conservative) 1,906

*Nick Lewry (Conservative) 1,629

Tim Hodges (Conservative) 1,582

Sarah FitzGerald (Green) 360

Andrew Coleman (Green) 238

Jamie Gillespie (Independent) 211

Nigel Tart (Green) 169

Ian Harris (Reform UK) 127

Turnout 43.37 per cent