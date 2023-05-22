BREAKING NEWS

Sham 69 back at Brighton's Concorde 2

Posted On 22 May 2023
Sham 69 at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

SHAM 69 + VOODOO RADIO – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 19.5.23

It’s Friday night, so let’s start the weekend with some punk rock excess at the Concorde 2 with Sham 69!

Voodoo Radio at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

First though, the support… the very wonderful Voodoo Radio!

Voodoo Radio at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

What a blast of fresh air, like an inverse version of the Courette’s, (boy drummer/girl guitar/vocals) this lot were Girl drummer/vocals and dad guitar!! (Dad Tony and Daughter Paige) What a fab idea!

Voodoo Radio at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

A support band, (from Cumbria) getting a good reaction from a Brighton Friday night crowd at early o’clock was a massive win for them, catching me by surprise I had to frantically start paying attention.

Voodoo Radio at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

A sadly short set started, I think with ‘Eat Your Words’, and before long got to, would you believe, a cover of Bow WoW Wow’s ‘C30 C60 C90 Go!’ great stuff. That’s on a new EP ‘Stupid Humans’ – as advised by Paige, in “viagra coloured blue”.

Voodoo Radio at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

There was another song called ‘Ice Cream Man’ and then the wonderfully titled ‘Slag Bank’ – with much crowd participation on the chorus…I’m pretty certain, they played ‘Pretty Boy’ and ‘Stupid Humans’ also on the new EP too.

Voodoo Radio at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

And then they were gone, a rollicking 30 minute set, way too short! If they are coming to your town- go see them!!!

linktr.ee/voodooradioband

Sham 69 at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

And talking of short sets…in a flash the mighty Sham 69 hit the stage…

Sham 69 at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

Although not as commercially successful as many of their contemporaries, they had I think a greater number of chart entries, Sham 69 has been a huge musical and lyrical influence on the Oi! and streetpunk genres- true legends deserving much respect.

Sham 69 at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

The band apparently derived their name from a piece of football-related graffiti that founder Jimmy Pursey saw on a wall, which originally said “Walton and Hersham ’69” but had partly faded away.

Sham 69 at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

They were formed back in 1975- and it was almost too good to be true to see Dave Tregunna, Dave Parsons and Jimmy Pursey hit the stage again…and straight into the ‘Hersham Boys’ LP with ‘What Have We Got?’ “A:-F-All” came back from from the punters, and it was crowd participation from start to finish, with everyone singing along, word perfect

Sham 69 at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

Swiftly following was ‘Tear Gas Eyes’ and the single ‘I Don’t Wanna’ from 1977, ‘Ulster’, ‘Rip Off’ then the relatively young songs ‘Bastille Cake’ and ‘14 Years.’

Sham 69 at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

Getting us back to the mid 70’s ‘Borstal Breakout’ then back again to ‘That’s Life’, ‘Angels With Dirty Faces’ following in rapid succession- hard to keep up. A cover of the Clash’s ‘White Riot’ bought the set to a close…(why no Tell us the Truth?? he asks-cracking song also-it was apparently Charlie Harper’s birthday too).

Sham 69 at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

The boys were swiftly back for a total charge thru ‘Hersham Boys’ and then, of course the mega classic ‘Hurry Up Harry’ …and then they were gone, riding off into the sunset.

Sham 69 at Concorde 2, Brighton 18.2.23 (pic Cris Watkins)

Cracking stuff.

More on Sham 69 HERE.

Gig flyer

Proposed Sham 69 setlist

 

