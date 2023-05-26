Punk rockers Peter And The Test Tube Babies & Noah And The Loners announce Autumn gig

Those loveable local punk herberts, Peter And The Test Tube Babies will next month be heading out on their South American Tour 2023, which takes in dates in Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile) and São Paulo (Brazil). After they have conquered that part of the world, they will be heading back home and then rockin’ on up at the ever popular Con Club at 139 High Street, Lewes, BN7 1XS,GB on Sunday 24th September 2023 and this time around they will be bringing along new punk upstarts Noah And The Loners for company.

In 1978, seventeen year old punks Peter Bywaters and Del Strangefish founded Peter And The Test Tube Babies at ‘Anarchy Ranch’ in Peacehaven. After a couple of rehearsals they made their first recording, ‘Elvis Is Dead’, which appeared on the legendary ‘Vaultage ‘78’ compilation of Brighton new wave bands. Radio 1 DJ John Peel loved the song instantly and produced a John Peel session with the band. The success was breathtaking and they became one of the hottest unsigned bands in the UK overnight. In 1982 they dropped their debut album, ‘Pissed and Proud’, a live recordings platter that was released on No Future Records. It was recorded at three venues Hammersmith, Wood Green, and Brighton during the August bank holiday of 1982.

Since then, they’ve released at least 15 albums with the last one being 2020’s ‘FUCTIFANO’ which was released by Arising Empire Records on 6th March of that year. This followed on from the highly acclaimed ‘That Shallot’ album from 2017.

You always know what you’re gonna get with a Test Tubes live set, sarcasm, banter, beer and decent (often comical) punk rock ditties. Whereas Noah And The Loners are very much the new kids on the block that are making a big noise on the London and Brighton scene. They have already played The Great Escape festival and have been snapped up by Marshall Records. They are very much a force to deal with and for any discerning punk, once seen, the conversion will be complete! They will become a must see act for you!

This Lewes concert is being put on by promoters Black Rabbits Productions & Pogo Events and you can find ticket details HERE.