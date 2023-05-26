Southwick pensioner denies careless driving over fatal crash

A Southwick pensioner has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a pedestrian by careless driving.

Owen Foss, 66, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday charged with causing the death of Ronnie Herriot by careless driving on the Old Shoreham Road last year.

Mr Herriot, 44, died after being hit by a silver Vauxhall Corsa at the Trafalgar Road and Locks Hill crossroads on Friday, 11 March 2022.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was uninjured.

Prosecuting, Victoria Grey, said: “As the not guilty plea indicates this charge is contested, the case will likely have a reliance placed on expert evidence.

“The Crown would say this case falls outside the magistrate’s sentencing powers and is not suitable for summary magistrates’ court] trial.”

Defending, Teresa Mulroney made no representations, except to say they would elect for a trial at Crown Court.

Foss, of Downsway, Southwick, was remanded on unconditional bail and the case was adjourned to Lewes Crown Court where he will next appear on 22 June.