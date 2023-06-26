Parking charge increases in parts of Brighton and Hove have been described as a “punch in the face” for businesses and families.

On-street parking charges are due to go up on Monday 17 July, with four formerly low-tariff parking zones facing a price jump of between 185 and 300 per cent.

Areas affected are the parking zones C, H, J and N, which cover the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Queen’s Park, Kemp Town, London Road Station area and central Hove.

In Brunswick and Adelaide, parking zone M, charges are set to be increased from medium to high tariffs.

Parking zones C, H, J and N

One hour £1.40 to £5.60 – 300 per cent

Two hours £2.80 to £9.30 – 230 per cent

Four hours £5.50 to £15.70 – 185 per cent

11 hours £7.60 to £22.70 – 198 per cent

Parking zone M

One hour £2.80 to £5.60 – 100 per cent

Two hours £6.30 to £9.30 – 47 per cent

Four hours £9.10 to £15.70 – 73 per cent

11 hours from £14.60 to £22.70 – 55 per cent

Central Hove resident Richard Nowak described the increase as “shocking”.

He said: “I’ve spoken to a traffic warden the other day, and some charges will double or triple in central Hove.

“It is gonna be a punch in the face for the local business and families who already struggle with the cost of living.”

Independent business owner Sophie Foster worries about staff and customer parking for her business in Kingsway, Hove.

She said: “It is a huge increase for my clients to have to pay, some of which would be in the salon for three plus hours.

“Due to the living crisis, people are already stretching their appointments to the max, which is another reason why small businesses cannot stay open.

“People that work full time in the area will need to spend over £110 per week on parking, its ludicrous!

“I chose this location because the parking was affordable, but now it’s quickly become one of the most expensive places to park.”



Royal Sussex County Hospital-based doctor Malcolm McKenzie described the increase as “brutal” as he could justify paying £7.60 to park a short walk away from work but faces a £22.70 bill.

He said: “Taking a bus doesn’t work if I need to go to our sister hospital during the day. There isn’t the infrastructure to go outside the city.

“Where does a price increase of 190 per cent come from.”

Bristol Estate Tenants and Residents Association trustee Benjamin D’Montigny said the new rates come with “little fanfare or warning”.

He said: “I have been looking to work with our community networks to make sure people are well informed of the hikes happening on the 17July.

“One the one hand, the new parking in the Royal Sussex hospital is cheaper than it’s surrounding area, Zone H, and this may encourage use of the new facilities.

“However, as day rates are getting closer to the level of a discounted PCN (penalty charge notice), this may also encourage antisocial parking; drivers may simply risk a ticket.”

A petition launched late on Sunday 25 June, on the Change.org website titled “Oppose extortionate parking cost increase in Hove” currently has 37 signatures.

Labour and Conservative councillors voted against the increases at the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee on Tuesday 17 January, during this year’s budget setting process.

At the time, councillors received the report the day before the meeting. It said there would be an average of a 10 per cent increase in on-street parking charges across the city.



Detailed breakdowns of the increases in an appendix to the report showed high tariff areas in the city centre facing an increase of between six per cent and nine per cent, and low tariffs between seven and 10 per cent increase.

The higher increases faced by zones moving from low to high charges are listed, but the difference between the two prices is not shown.

Details of parking fee increases were a late addition to the agenda when councillors were asked to vote on the increases.

At the meeting, the then Labour co-leader Carmen Appich said: “I cannot understand why we haven’t taken earlier action to pull some of this back. In-year increases to some fees would have been possible with consultation much earlier.

“Instead, we are given a last-minute paper, effectively holding a shotgun to our heads saying: ‘If you don’t agree this, then we’ll struggle to achieve a balanced legal budget next year.'”

At the same meeting, Robert Nemeth, the Conservative spokesperson on the committee, described the charges as “outrageous”.

After the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee rejected the fees, the decision went to the Budget Policy and Resources Committee on Thursday 9 February.

At the second meeting, the four Labour councillors abstained from the vote, the two Conservatives voted against it, and the decision passed with four votes from the Greens.