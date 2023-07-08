Last month we found out the final figure for the Green council budget of 2022-23 – a £3 million overspend.

This placed the local authority in a very difficult position, as we try to pay it back over the next three years.

This month we’ve had our first chance to see how the council’s finances are tracking against the final budget set by the Green administration before they left office.

I’m afraid it’s not good news. Based on the first few months of activity in 2023-24, the council is forecast to overspend it’s budget by £11 million.

Since taking office, it’s become clear to me that the entire budget approach of the last Green council was flawed.

Budgets based on ever increasing parking fees and revenues, that made risky assumptions about whether demand would hold up, can only last so long.

This is demonstrated in the figures that have just been published – the revenues the Greens assumed on parking are falling short by £800,000 alone.

As we’ve found out, some of the parking measures in the budget would mean dramatic fee increases for residents already suffering in a cost-of-living crisis. That’s why we’ve paused those rises and are urgently reviewing them.

Personally, I don’t believe these rises would’ve delivered the revenues they promised, given how much demand for parking they would’ve reduced.

In short – this was a budget built on sand, from a party playing fast and loose in the run up to an election.

So it’s left to Labour to take responsibility – and to try to get the council’s finances back under control.

That’s why we’ve taken the difficult decision to impose emergency financial controls on the local authority.

This means a pause in all recruitment and enhanced approvals for any large payments. This is not something any council wants to do but taking early and decisive action is the best way to try to avert financial disaster.

However, even in our first two months in office, and with money tight, Labour has shown what we can achieve when we focus on the issues that matter to residents.

Lifeguards restored to service, so families can enjoy an affordable and safe summer on our beaches.

Public toilets rapidly re-opened across the city, so all residents can access public spaces.

And Labour councillors focused every day on getting the city cleaned-up and looking how it should – an effort that will accelerate over “The Big Clean Up Weekend” on Saturday 15 July and Sunday 16 July.

Our finances are in a tough spot and further difficult decisions lie ahead. But Labour is taking responsibility and cleaning up both the mess on the streets and in our council budget.