Police are trying to reunite a haul of stolen bikes with their owners after finding them at a property in Brighton.

Today (Friday 14 July) Sussex Police issued a renewed appeal as they look to return the bicycles to their rightful owners.

The force said: “We are still trying to find the owners of these suspected stolen bicycles.

“The bikes were recovered by police from an address in St James’s Street, Brighton.

“They are a black and orange Voodoo model, a black and green Carrera Vulcan with a label from South Coast Bikes, a red, black and blue Ridgeback MX4, a blue and pink Ammaco children’s bike and a black Pendleton Drake adult bike.

“Inquiries are ongoing around the suspected thefts.

“If you have information relating to any of these bikes, please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 615 of 14/02.”

Sussex Police also said: “Police were called to support trading standards at a shop in St James’s Street in Brighton at around 1.15pm on Tuesday 14 February.

“A 46-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.”

Hundreds of bikes are stolen every year in Brighton and Hove, with more than 1,600 thefts in the 12 months to the end of May.

And July was the peak month for bike thieves to strike when data from the past five years is averaged out.

The Sussex Police website includes advice on how to reduce the risk of bikes being stolen.

Last month, on Monday 5 June, Sussex Police posted a photo montage of the bicycles and said: “Do you recognise any of these bikes?

“They have been recovered by police from an address in St James’s Street, Brighton, and are believed to have been stolen.

“Bikes include a black and orange Voodoo model, a red and black Simplon Chenoa with Mountain Mania Cycles branding, a black and green Carrera Vulcan with a label from South Coast Bikes and a red, black and blue Ridgeback MX4.

“Two other bikes not pictured have also been found – they are a blue and pink Ammaco children’s bike and a black Pendleton Drake adult bike.”