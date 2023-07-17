A homegrown terrorist considered launching a mass gun attack on the late Queen’s funeral after converting to Islam in prison, a court was told.

Edward Little, 22, rejected the plan as “too late” and instead decided to target a Christian preacher at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park, in London, the Old Bailey heard.

Little discussed his plans including his desire to get hold of a Mac-10 submachine gun and an AK-47 assault rifle with extremists in encrypted chats on the Threema messaging platform.

At one point, he wrote: “I don’t think there has been an attack in the UK with guns so a semi-automatic rifle would send an even stronger message.”

On Sunday 18 September last year, Little identified the Queen’s funeral – due to be held at Westminster Abbey the following day – as a possible target.

It was suggested that “tyrants of the earth” would be there, to which Little responded: “I was just thinking that but unfortunately it’s too late.”

Days later, on Friday 23 September, Little was arrested on his way to buy a gun for £5,000 having taken a taxi from Brighton to London.

Little, from Pelham Street, Brighton, pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism and appeared at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey, in London, today (Monday 17 July) by video link from Full Sutton Prison, in Yorkshire.

Duncan Penny, prosecuting, said: “The defendant is an Islamic extremist who planned to murder the Christian preacher Hatun Tash at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park.

“The defendant planned to murder those who were with Hatun Tash and any police officers or soldiers who were in the area.”

British-born Little was said to have converted to Islam at Cookham Wood Young Offender Institution, in Kent, and at Deerbolt Prison, in County Durham, after he turned 18.

Last summer, he downloaded extremist propaganda including copies of the al-Qaida publication Inspire.

In his chats on Threema, he referred to Hasham Tash as an “evil witch” and said that he could shoot her “point blank” and “everyone with her”.

He suggested that with the money he had and his ability to get more weapons he “should strike a bigger target”.

He spoke of wanting to buy a Mac-10 “so I can spray it at them and then use pistol for police”.

But he added that the “problem with the Macs is that they are too quick and it runs out very quick”.

Little said that he would wear a camera so that he could live-stream the attack.

On Saturday 17 September, Little revealed that he “100 per cent” had a “brother in prison” who would be joining in the “operation”.

He said that he would travel to London for reconnaissance and see if it was best to “have us hit separate targets”.

On Friday 23 September, Little agreed to pay a taxi driver £300 to take him from Brighton to Lewisham, south London, saying that money was no problem.

On his arrest, he was carrying a rucksack with £5,000 in cash, a passport and two mobile phones.

Little declined to answer questions in police interviews but his mood changed when he was shown a YouTube view of the preacher.

He launched himself from his chair across the table at an officer, swinging repeatedly with his fists before being restrained.

He went on to admit assaulting the officer at Newbury Police Station last Wednesday 28 September and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

At the hearing today, Little also pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent to a fellow inmate at Belmarsh prison on Monday 3 April.

Little attacked the victim with boiling water mixed with sugar and two razor blades for “disrespecting” his religion.

The defendant had been convicted of 14 offences in seven separate cases, including for robbery, having a knife and drug dealing, dating back to 2017.

The judge, Dame Maura McGowan, known as Mrs Justice McGowan, adjourned sentencing to a date to be fixed for a report to be prepared on the future risk posed by Little and for him to be given a chance to attend court in person.