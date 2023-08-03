Rail and council chiefs have been unable to agree that trains should run to and from Brighton on the busiest Saturday of the year.

With train drivers belonging to the ASLEF union currently keeping to an overtime ban, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said that there would no trains as huge crowds head to Brighton for Pride.

Brighton and Hove City Council said that talks with GTR – which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services – had been called off after GTR refused to move.

Council leader Bella Sankey today expressed her extreme disappointment after the talks broke down.

The council called an emergency meeting with the company and emergency services partners on yesterday (Wednesday 2 August) to discuss a compromise solution.

The council hoped that it might be possible to ensure that some trains would run in and out of Brighton for most of the day on Pride Saturday (5 August).

A further meeting was scheduled for today (Thursday 3 August) but called off when GTR told the council, Pride and others late yesterday that they were sticking to their original decision.

With the annual Pride celebrations going ahead this weekend, Councillor Sankey said that the decision would effectively leave Brighton cut off and anger thousands of people.

She said: “This is an extremely disappointing decision from GTR that will negatively impact all those wanting to participate in the country’s foremost Pride celebrations.

“In spite of our best efforts to work with GTR to find a creative solution, they’ve instead decided to maintain their position of running no trains, effectively cutting off the city.

“This has knock-on consequences for traffic congestion and risks leaving people stranded.

“In my view, and based on the data provided by Pride organisers, a workable and safe solution could have been found by a company tasked with providing an essential public service to our city.

“GTR have failed in their most basic function as a train company and they have also mismanaged the process.

“The impact on the public of this failure to provide a service seems to come very far down the list of what is important to GTR. They must now reflect and ensure this unacceptable situation never happens again.

“Our priority now is now to work with our excellent emergency services and all those involved in facilitating Pride to support the event and seek to address the many issues and increased costs GTR’s flawed decision raises.

“Pride will go ahead this weekend and it’ll be as spectacular as ever. We hope those who can attend enjoy celebrating our LGBTQI+ community and have a wonderful weekend in our city.”