A Brighton businessman has appeared in court accused of domestic violence and abuse and was remanded until next month when he will be expected to plead to the charges.

Ping Fai Yuen, 42, of Dyke Road Avenue, Brighton, faces charges of assaulting his wife Fun Li Yuen, causing her actual bodily harm (ABH) and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

He also faces charges of attacking two other people, causing ABH, as well as a claim that he strangled one of them and made a threat to kill.

Yuen, who comes from Hong Kong, was also charged with causing criminal damage to a large picture frame belonging to his wife and threatening to kill the family’s rabbit, Snowy.

He was sent to the crown court by District Judge Amanda Kelly at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 4 August.

And at Hove Crown Court today (Wednesday 23 August) he was remanded on conditional bail by Judge Jeremy Gold until a plea hearing set for Friday 8 September.

The bail conditions include a £100,000 cash security, a requirement to live and sleep at his mother’s address in Nyetimber, Bognor Regis, and a 10pm to 7am curfew, to be monitored electronically.

Yuen was also told not to come within 25 miles of the marital home, except to attend court, and not to contact his wife or the two other complainants directly or indirectly.

His bail conditions also include leaving his passport in possession of the police, not applying for any international travel documents and to have only one mobile phone, with the number provided to the police.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on various dates from Wednesday 1 March to Thursday 3 August.