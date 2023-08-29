A plan to put up an advertising billboard on the edge of a conservation area have been refused.

Brighton and Hove City Council turned down a planning application for a hoarding next to 21 Springfield Road, saying that it would harm the Preston Park Conservation Area.

The council said: “The proposed billboard, by reason of its illumination, large scale and positioning in a highly visible location, combined with the primarily residential setting and impact upon the historic street scenes, would result in an incongruous feature that would cause substantial harm to the visual amenity of the local area and historic appearance and character of the Preston Park Conservation Area.”

Neighbours sent 41 objections to the application by MCR Media Ltd for the billboard which would have been 21ft (6.5 metres) wide, 5ft (1.5m) high and 8in (20cm) deep.

Staff at the neighbouring Cats Protection League shop also raised concerns that the structure would shield drug dealers using the neighbouring parking area at night.

The UK Crime Map indicated that six drug-related incidents had been recorded within half a mile from June 2020 to May 2023.

Sussex Police said that the force was aware of concerns about drug-related activity in the Springfield Road and Beaconsfield Road area and had stepped up patrols.

MCR Media was approached for comment.