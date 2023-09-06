Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying matches against France and the Netherlands.

The 18-year-old picked up a knee injury during Brighton’s 3-1 win against Newcastle United at the Amex on Saturday (2 September).

Ferguson scored all three of goals for Brighton but took a knock late on in the game.

He reported for international duty but, after being assessed by the national team’s medical staff, has withdrawn from the squad.

He joined up with the team on Sunday but it has been decided that he will not be fit to feature in either match during the current international window.

One of the players who could take Ferguson’s place is former Albion team-mate Aaron Connolly who recently joined Hull City.

The Republic’s squad was due to travel to France late yesterday (Tuesday 5 September).

Stephen Kenny’s team have three points from their first three matches in Group B.

They need a positive result in Paris on Thursday and against the Dutch in Dublin next week to keep alive realistic hopes of reaching next summer’s finals.

The manager has Norwich’s Adam Idah, Preston’s Will Keane, Hull’s Aaron Connolly and Chiedozie Ogbene of Luton available as his other forward options.