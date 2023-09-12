Albion captain Lewis Dunk plays for England tonight against Scotland at Hampden Park.
It’s the Brighton born defenders second cap after winning one at Wembley in November 2018.
Sussex 262 and 344-9 declared Leicestershire 108 and 221-3 Leicestershire trail by 277 with seven wickets remaining Sussex are within...
Sussex - 262 and 234-5 Leicestershire - 108 Sussex lead by 388 runs with five wickets remaining Sussex are on...
Classic car runs look likely to return to Madeira Drive, in Brighton, next year as details of proposed events requiring...
