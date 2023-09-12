Albion captain Lewis Dunk is due to start for England against Scotland at Hampden Park tonight (Tuesday 12 September).

It’s the Brighton-born defender’s second cap after winning one at Wembley in November 2018.

When Dunk faced the USA in a 3-0 home win at Wembley nearly five years ago, he became the first current Brighton player to be capped by England since Steve Foster in 1982 and only the the fifth ever.

More recently, Ben White was still on Albion’s books when he appeared for England in 2021. Tommy Cook was Albion’s first ever England international 98 years ago in 1925.

Should Dunk score he will be the first Seagulls player ever to score for a full England team and the first since Peter Ward scored a hat-trick for the under 21s in 1977.

Dunk, 31, was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifying match in Poland on Saturday (9 September) along with 20-year-old Levi Colwill.

Colwill, who spent last season on loan at the Amex before returning to Chelsea, is on the bench again this evening.

Meanwhile, Billy Gilmour starts for Scotland. The 22-year-old midfielder has already made 19 previous appearances for his country.