A plan to tackle weeds is due to go before members of Brighton and Hove City Council in the new year.

The news came as Conservative councillor Anne Meadows asked what would happen to Brighton and Hove’s pavements next year without weedkiller.

At a meeting of the council’s City Environment, South Downs and the Sea Committee yesterday (Tuesday 19 September), Councillor Meadows said that she was aware of “TV gardeners” talking about environmentally friendly weedkillers.

Councillor Meadows said: “There are areas in Hollingbury in my ward where you can’t see the pavement any more. It’s like you have to mow the pavement.”

A senior council official Melissa Francis said that a working group was looking at future options for weeding in the city.

Ms Francis, head of operations at Cityclean, the council’s rubbish and recycling service, said that the working group’s discussions would form the basis of a report to the committee in January.

She said that removing the weeds manually was a challenge compared with using chemicals.

And she said: “We have introduced a traffic light system this year which asks residents to report weeds which are a trip hazard or block access.

“We have a team that goes out and assesses that. Then we remove the weeds causing issues.

“We have scheduled weed removal. Our barrow operatives and street cleansing operatives also remove weeds as part of their role.”

The council also has weed rippers and strimmers to keep the weeds clear.

Ms Francis said that if people could not get through or weeds were causing a trip hazard, they would be cleared.

She urged people to contact the council through the report a problem section of the council’s website.