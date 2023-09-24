The case of a man charged with sexually assaulting four lone women at night on Brighton beach has been delayed again.

Mohamed Abdelsalam, 24, of Preston Road, in Brighton, was the subject of a hearing on Friday (22 September) at Chichester Crown Court.

He will remain in custody until Friday 20 October charged with sexual assaulting the women in February.

Meanwhile, further incidents – unrelated to the allegations faced by Abdelsalam – have been reported to Sussex Police.

The force said on Friday: “We are working with partners to help people safely enjoy their nights out.

“The force is working with pubs, clubs and other venues to raise awareness of all the support available following recent reports of sexual offences taking place in Brighton city centre and on the beach.”

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, Sussex Police’s lead for violence against women and girls, said: “We are investigating reports of sexual offences in the last two weeks.

“We want people to safely enjoy their nights out and have increased patrols as we raise awareness of the advice and support available.

“Anyone with concerns about their safety can talk to our officers at any time.”

Digital screens highlighting the role of services such as night safety marshals, who can escort people to safe locations and link in with officers via their mobile handsets, will be displayed in venues across Brighton.

There will also be reminders about the “Ask for Angela” scheme which enables anyone who may feel unsafe, vulnerable or threatened to discreetly ask for help from a member of staff.

The Safe Space Sussex app which highlights the location of safe spaces people can wait for a friend or taxi, and important information about spiking and how to report to police if you suspect your drink has been spiked, also form part of the digital messaging both in venues in the centre of Brighton and by the beach.

Anyone with concerns or who feels unsafe should contact the police, dialling 999 in an emergency.