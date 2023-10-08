A Hove man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident at the accident and emergency (A&E) department at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.

Joshua Byrne, 32, of Mountbatten Court, Ingram Crescent East, Hove, was arrested earlier this week, charged and taken to court.

Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a disturbance at the accident and emergency department at the Royal Sussex County Hospital at 10.55pm on Tuesday 3 October.

“Officers arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) shortly afterwards.

“We can confirm that Joshua Byrne, 32, of Ingram Crescent East, Hove, was charged with attempted murder, threatening a person with a blade, blackmail, breaching a stalking order, breaching a restraining order and affray.

“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 October where he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 2 November.”

Byrne was made the subject of a stalking protection order on Friday 9 June by District Judge Amanda Kelly.

The order prohibited Byrne from contacting Kaylee Gregory and banned him from an area of Brighton.

Breaching a stalking protection order is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The order was imposed after Byrne was found to have stalked Kaylee Gregory and was assessed as continuing to pose a risk.