Evan Ferguson and Simon Adingra are both due to start for Brighton and Hove Albion against Liverpool today (Sunday 8 October).

Bart Verbruggen is recalled to the starting line up, with Jason Steele on the bench.

Lewis Dunk will lead out a side that also includes Igor Julio, Carlos Baleba and Joel Veltman at the back.

Joao Pedro, Pascal Gross and Kaoru Mitoma have been named in the starting XI.

Solly March is also due to start while Ansu Fati is among those ready to be sent into action from the bench.

Danny Welbeck has been named among the subs along with Adam Webster, Mo Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Adam Lallana, Jan Paul van Hecke and 18-year-old Jack Hinshelwood.

Alexis Mac Allister is due to start for Liverpool but Thiago Alcantara will not be in the side.

The Reds start in fourth place with 16 points from seven games and four wins in their past five Premier League outings.

They picked three points in the Europa League on Thursday (5 October) when they beat Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 at Anfield.

The Seagulls are a point behind in sixth place in the top flight, having also played seven games and winning three of their past five league matches.

The fixture today is due to kick off at 2pm at the Amex.