Former Albion midfielder and assistant manager Gerry Ryan has died at the age of 68.

The attacking midfielder signed from Derby County for £80,000 in 1978 and went on to score 39 goals in 199 games and win 16 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Ryan scored Albion’s vital third goal as they beat Newcastle 3-1 to win promotion to the top flight for the first time in May 1979.

In the first season in the old First Division, Ryan scored a memorable goal in a memorable 4-1 win against Manchester City on a muddy Goldstone pitch.

Starting deep in the Albion half, Ryan set off on an astonishing 75-yard run past just about every City player before slotting the ball past Joe Corrigan in front of an ecstatic South Stand.

He had a habit of scoring against Liverpool including a memorable opener against the Reds at the Goldstone on 29 January 1984.

And he was the Seagulls substitute in the 1983 FA Cup final and replay.

His playing career was effectively cut short after a horror tackle by Crystal Palace’s Henry Hughton, younger brother of Chris Hughton, in April 1985 at Selhurst Park.

In 1993 he returned to Albion as Liam Brady’s assistant in a sadly rather ill-fated tenure, with the despised David Bellotti and Bill Archer running the club.

In his retirement he ran the Witch Inn pub, in Lindfield, until he had a stroke.

The Albion website quoted Brady, his former Ireland team-mate, as saying: “Gerry was a wonderful team-mate. He was a very quick winger, very brave and he took people on.

“We had some great games together and then we ended up on opposite sides, for Brighton and Arsenal, in the old First Division.

“He was a very influential figure in the Brighton team that won promotion to the top flight and he also played his part in keeping them there.

“He was fantastic in the FA Cup final against Manchester United and just loved playing for the club.

“Brighton and Hove Albion was in his heart and he remained in the area for a long time.

“Gerry played a key role in me getting the manager’s job as he knew the directors and it made sense for me to bring him in alongside me.

“We did a pretty good job in what were, of course, difficult circumstances, and I could see then just what Brighton meant to him – he was in love with the club so much.

“Off the pitch Gerry was just a really nice guy. He was affable, unassuming and got on with everyone he came in contact with.

“He’ll be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.”