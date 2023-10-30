Stormy forecasts have led to the cancellation of free fireworks at Preston Park for the second year running.

Coles Amusements say a combination of boggy ground and the imminent arrival of Storm Ciaran mean it would be unsafe to run the event on Wednesday.

Last year, a forecast of high winds led to the event being cancelled just hours before it was due to start.

With yet more stormy weather due to hit the UK in the coming weeks, Coles says it is not looking to reschedule the event.

A statement posted on Facebook said: “Coles Amusements, in consultation with their safety advisor, has been monitoring the ground conditions at Preston Park following the recent days of heavy rainfall and the Met Office rain warnings for today (Monday) and Tuesday as well as the forecasted arrival of Storm Ciaran on Wednesday night and into Thursday.

“It is with great disappointment, and deep regret, that they have taken the decision to cancel the event in the interests of public safety. The current saturated ground conditions in the park together with the forecasted high speed wind gusts on Wednesday evening risk taking both the fun fair, and the high intensity firework display, out of their safe operating limits.

“Cole’s Amusements will always make public safety their first priority. Consideration has been given to rescheduling the event but with the current weather forecasts showing little let up in this wet and windy weather for many days, and mindful that firework events can cause inconvenience to some people and their animals, the organisers feel that it would be too late in the month to reschedule this particular event.”