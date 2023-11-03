A former church youth leader from Hove has been spared a prison sentence after a jury convicted him of indecently assaulting two young men.

Daniel Reed, 57, of Stonecroft Close, Hove, was a youth leader at the Clarendon Church, in Clarendon Villas, Hove, at the time of the offences more than 30 years ago.

It was known for many years as CCK – or the Church of Christ the King – and has since become known as the Emmanuel Church.

The boys were members of the church youth group and Philippa McAtasney, defending, said that they were aged at least 16 at the time. They are now 49 and 51.

Jason Sugarman, prosecuting, told Hove Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 2 November) that the jury had found Danny Reed guilty of three offences of indecent assault on an indictment containing 11 counts.

He was found not guilty of four offences and the jury was unable to reach a verdict on three charges. They are “to lie on the file”, meaning that he does not face a retrial.

Mr Sugarman said: “All the offences were committed at Mr Reed’s home where he had invited the victims to join him, having been a volunteer youth leader in a group that they attended.

The maximum sentence for an indecent assault or sexual assault is 10 years and Mr Sugarman told the court: “There has undoubtedly been psychological harm to the victims.

“There was a degree of grooming involved in the offending. (He) was not in a position of trust but he was a respected member of the church in a position of responsibility, albeit unpaid.

“The defendant made his home available to younger men who looked up to him in an apparently calculated attempt to have opportunities to seek contact with them. That demonstrates a degree of planning.

“Mr Reed’s good character is a mitigating feature. The offences were committed when he was relatively young although he was an adult with some responsibilities.

“There was evidence of a significant mental health condition after the defendant was confronted by church leaders.

“That was not linked to the commission of the offending and does not appear to have been present at the time of the offending.”

Miss McAtasney said that the careful consideration of the jury showed that they believed Reed’s victims were 16 or over at the time of the offences, adding: “They were not convicting the defendant of any offences on children.

“The victims were in their late teens and this defendant was in his early twenties at the time and certainly under 25.”

She said that her mitigation was not intended to diminish the effects of Reed’s behaviour but added that “as soon as he was asked to stop, he did”.

Miss McAtasney said that one victim had said in evidence that it was “an isolated incident” and that Reed had been “trying it on”.

When the offences happened 30 to 35 years ago, Reed was immature and naïve, she said, and there was no significant planning.

She said: “He has since lived a blameless and unblemished life. He was caring, gentle and honest. He had no other convictions, had always been in work and been in a committed monogamous relationship for more than 20 years with his husband Jim.

“We pray all of those factors in aid. The probation officer assessed him as at a low risk of re-offending.

“At the time (of the offences) he was struggling with his own sexual identity … He was struggling with his faith and with being homosexual and that not being acceptable in his strict conservative church.

“Some harsh measures were deployed to try to rid him of his homosexual demons.”

Miss McAtasney said that when he was remanded in custody on Wednesday 6 September, he lost his job, adding: “The clanging of the prison gates has been a salutary lesson.

“Prison is not meant to be a picnic to use the colloquial term … but the regime at the moment has been particularly harsh because of understaffing and overcrowding.”

Despite that, she said, “he has been a model prisoner.”

Judge Jeremy Gold said: “What might seem like a matter of little importance at the time can have a lifelong impact (on the victims). It has been, in their minds, a matter of shame.”

The evidence showed, the judge said, “the destructive impact that sexual offending can have on people’s lives.”

Judge Gold said: “This all happened many years ago in the late 1980s … You were in a state of turmoil over your sexuality. The Clarendon Church held strict views about homosexuality which was regarded as a sin.”

After complaints about Reed’s behaviour, meetings were held, the judge said, but it was not clear what had happened.

He said: “You were submitted to a bizarre exorcism procedure to rid you of the demons of homosexuality.

“The elder concerned (David Fellingham) had no recollection of that particular incident but was frank enough to say that such procedures did take place at that time.

“Homosexuality was seen as something of a lifestyle choice which is a view that I hope is no longer held in these more understanding times.

“It led to you spending a period of time as an in-patient in a local psychiatric unit.”

Judge Gold added: “You have already spent eight weeks in custody … I have to decide whether there is any purpose or public interest in sending you back into custody at this time.”

The judge said that he would normally impose an immediate custodial sentence for offences of this type.

For the three offences, he imposed prison sentences totalling 12 months, suspended for two years. He ordered Reed to attend 40 days of rehabilitation and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Reed was also told that he would be on the sex offenders register for 10 years and, as a result, would not be allowed to work with children or vulnerable adults.

The judge added: “The reason is that you have heard the clang of the prison gates. A sentence that allows you back into the community is the more productive sentence.”

As the sentencing finished, Reed wiped tears from his eyes.

The complainants appeared to be disappointed with the outcome and with the evidence given during the trial by church leaders.

No records appear to have been kept about any complaints although the jury was told that the church had “notified their insurers and public relations advisers about this case during the police investigation”.