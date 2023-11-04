PERSONAL TRAINER + BLUE BENDY – THE CON CLUB, LEWES 2.11.23

With the howling wind and hard rain lashing down care of storm Cairan, I made my way over to Lewes, a town in full swing trying under these conditions to prepare for bonfire night this weekend. Warm sanctuary and comfort like those famous blazing bonfires I hope the Lewes Con Club would bring, with Personal Trainer bringing the fireworks to give the crowd a huge bang.

Personal Trainer are in the midst of what seems to be a relentless tour between Europe and the UK to promote their 2022 debut album ‘Big Love Blanket’, which reaches its one year birthday this weekend, no rest for the wicked. Wherever they go, getting a ticket seems to be incredibly hard as they sell out so fast, they were last in Sussex playing at the Great Escape Festival & The Alternative Escape back in May, sadly I missed them there, so have been very much looking forward to witnessing the much praised live experience here at this long sold out gig, put on by local music promoter Love Thy Neighbour.

Personal Trainer arrived on stage to a nice calming jazz number by Astrud Gilberto, after a double thumb up to the crowd, front man Willem Smit sat on the drum platform, slowly opened a beer and carefully removed his shoes, could this item of clothing be the start of a theme of clothes removal for the evening I wonder.

With the guitars gently strumming the introduction to ‘The Feeling’ Willem rose and took to the microphone, easing us all into the start of what was going to be a fantastic and highly entertaining performance. ‘Crops 4446’ followed swiftly. The audience melting into the easy vibe which was only going to build and build.

Abel Tuinstra was announced on the keyboard/trumpet to which he treated us to a quick tinkling of the electronic ivories and led us into ‘Personal Trainer’ the band all joining in with the backing vocals.

A big wave from Willem to the crowd and the band leapt into ‘Fiddlefunk’, a number that most definitely gets you dancing, funky it is. Again the band chanting the backing vocals “playing the Funk” this just adds a whole other wonderful layer to the song.

Another band member introduction, this time Leon Harms on guitar, and off we went with ‘Former Puppy’.

“Thanks for coming, We are Personal Trainer from Amsterdam” Willem announced, but before he could finish speaking, the band got straight in to the next song, to which he stopped them, continuing “we arrived in this morning at 5:30am, this has been the best road to UK, it was very quick and nice with no waiting involved, so we could get straight to you guys” we were then treated to a new song ‘Round’ a belter of a tune, full of bounce and joy.

Moving into ‘Texas From The Kitchen’ (from 2022’s ‘Big Love Blanket’) Franti Maresova on guitar was given her introduction.

‘Key Of Ego’ (from 2022’s ‘Big Love Blanket’) followed. What a song this is with its stonking throbbing guitar bass line, the backing vocals again add so much to this, you cannot help but dance during this one, most definitely one of my personal favourites from the album.

With no break we were straight into the calmer number ‘Total Wotal’ (from the 2019 limited 7” of the same name).

“We have t-shirts for sale, basically we are going round the country selling t-shirts and… oh doing this” joked Willem. ‘The Loozer’ (from the 2021 ‘Gazebo’ EP) was next up winding down very slowly almost to a hush when the brilliant uplift lyrics “write a line a day, keep smiling, It’s a brave endeavour but it will not get you there” crept in, yes it was ‘Big Love Blanket’ (from 2022’s ‘Big Love Blanket’), building and building, the crowd joined in singing along, momentum building until Willems t-shirt came off and that great throbbing bass kicked in for ‘Politics’ (from the 2021 ‘Gazebo’ EP). The crowd were fully grooving along.

Willem, in a playful mood, took a few mobile phones from the front of the audience and put them in his mouth. He even went for our photographer Sara’s camera, but thought twice as it was strapped around her neck.

“Everyone snap your fingers; everyone snap your fingers backwards” said Willem, pulling on his t-shirt, now inside out and back to front. We were introduced to another new song ‘Intangible’, again that solid bass line really carries through the number, despite being a new one, it really felt like you knew the song and could easily pick up the words and sing along. Like many of Personal Trainers songs, they build slowly and bring in all those funky layers.

It was getting pretty hot in the crowd and up on stage, Willem signalled for Abel to pass a beer, but there were none left on stage, he indicated to him to go backstage, he returned with a box, but it was empty, prompting Willem to put it on his head to hide his disappointment.

“Thank you Lewes” rallied Willem as we broke into another from ‘Big Love Blanket’ ‘Rug Busters’.

“This one is for anyone that saw us at ‘Rockaway Beach’ ‘Muscle Memory’”. ‘Rockaway Beach’ being the weekender festival held at Butlins in Bognor each January, where Personal Trainer played at the start of this year. Chatting with various members of the crowd beforehand, numerous mentioned seeing them at Rockaway and what had prompted them to get tickets for tonight.

“Thanks a lot guys we have about 15 more, then we’ll see you okay” Willem joked again, prompting laughter and cheers, before yet again that awesome powerful bass line struck and we were treated to another unreleased song ‘1.000.000’ (One million).

We moved straight into ‘You Better Start Scrubbing’ a B side from the 2019 limited 7” ‘Total Wotal’, this song has a far more punk vibe to it, Willem almost sounding quite Frank Blank of the Pixies at times.

The pace came down for ‘Vaalserberg Hero’ again from the album ‘Big Love Blanket’, one to sway the body to, with seamless ease we were all joining in singing “I drink straight from the carton” as ‘Milk’ from 2022’s ‘Big Love Blanket’ came in.

“Just two more songs to go” Willem announced and the band burst into the crowd pleasing anthem ‘The Lazer’ again taken from 2022’s album ‘Big Love Blanket’ and bang, the fireworks were at their peak, with the crowd bouncing up and down joyfully at the front. An extended musical interlude followed while Kilian lay down in front of the drums, banging his tambourine on his now bare chest, Willem crawled about the stage fiddling with pedals and knobs, before the chorus returned sending everyone utterly crazy, the music then morphed into ‘Babyolifantjes’ with Abel Tuinstra now only in his boxer shorts joining Killian with a portable keyboard, Willem’s t-shirt was now back off and he was on up there too, sitting across them, playing a ditty on the keyboard.

The hunt was then on for the megaphone which was tucked behind the drum platform with Willem crawling some more about the stage, once found he turned it on and made his way off stage leaving the band to close out in a massive musical crescendo leaving just the mega phone left wailing on stage. Huge applause and cheers went up.

What a night it was, the album is a fantastically enjoyable record, but the live experience is something to behold, the whole performance was fun, happy, but all with a relaxed laid back vibe. All sorts of musical genres are melded into their set. Every member of the band was animated and doing far more than just playing instruments, each member as vital to the cause as each other. I can see why it is so hard to get a ticket to their shows these days. Everyone I spoke to had been really looking forward to seeing them play, it seemed for many it was not their first I feel, some had travelled from afar, next to me was someone that had come from New York and had blown out that evenings ‘Mutations Festival’ plan especially to come over and see them here in Lewes. I feel blessed that I got to witness it myself tonight at the wonderful Con Club.

The merchandise stall was laden with exciting goods, it was no lie they are here to sell t-shirts as there was a wide choice of great designs, I rather wish I’d bought one now, but I did treat myself to the album and the limited 10” ‘Live At Katzwijm’ record, only 300 were pressed, with 200 being sold exclusively at these live shows. Digital versions and a special one year anniversary edition of ‘Big Love Blanket’ have also been released this week on their Bandcamp page, so if you want to go and check them out you know where to go, HERE.

Whilst Willem signed my items, he commented on my T-shirt (from ‘Stranger Things’), he said he had not been much of a fan and stopped after the first series, but he is re-watching ‘Twin Peaks’ currently which he highly recommends. He also said because of my t-shirt, he’d know who I am now, and will easily fine me if I gave a bad write up, don’t worry Willem (and all of Personal Trainer), it was all good, we had fireworks here in Lewes three days early as far as I am concerned.

Personal Trainer return to Brighton on the 22nd November supporting B.C Camplight at Chalk, it’s already sold out, but why not get your name on the twickets waitlist, you never know your luck, Personal Trainer are a band you really need to see live and experience the full joy.

Personal Trainer:

Willem Smit – Vocals

Franti Maresova – Guitar

Leon Harms – Guitar

Abel Tuinstra – Keyboards

Kilian Kayser – Percussion

Ruben van Weegberg – Bass Guitar

Kick Kluiving – Drums

Personal Trainer setlist: (Run time: 1hour 30mins)

‘The Feeling’ (from 2023 ‘Do It Eventually’ live album)

‘Crops 4446’ (from 2021 ‘Gazebo’ EP)

‘Personal Trainer’

‘Fiddlefunk’ (from 2021 ‘Gazebo’ EP)

‘Former Puppy’ (from 2022 ‘Big Love Blanket’ album)

‘Round’ (new song – unreleased)

‘Texas From The Kitchen’ (from 2022 ‘Big Love Blanket’ album)

‘Key Of Ego’ (from 2022 ‘Big Love Blanket’ album)

‘Total Wotal’ (from 2019 limited 7” of the same name)

‘The Loozer’ (from 2021 ‘Gazebo’ EP)

‘Big Love Blanket’ (from 2022 ‘Big Love Blanket’ album)

‘Politics’ (from 2021 ‘Gazebo’ EP)

‘Intangible’ (new song – unreleased)

‘Rug Busters’ (from 2022 ‘Big Love Blanket’ album)

‘Muscle Memory’ (from 2021 ‘Gazebo’ EP)

‘1.000.000’ (unreleased song)

‘You Better Start Scrubbing’ (B side from the 2019 limited 7” ‘Total Wotal’ single)

‘Vaalserberg Hero’ (from 2022 ‘Big Love Blanket’ album)

‘Milk’ (from 2022 ‘Big Love Blanket’ album)

‘The Lazer’ (from 2022 ‘Big Love Blanket’ album & limited 7” single of the same name)

‘Babyolifantjes’ (‘Baby Elephants’ – unreleased)

Support at Lewes comes in the form of Blue Bendy, who are a six piece group from South East London. With 3 vinyl single/EP releases under their belt, their most recent being 2022’s ‘Motorbike’ EP. Their last visit to Brighton was the Alternative Escape in May 2023; impressively they clocked up over 50 live dates in 2022 which is quite some feat, this year the live shows have continued, most recently they have been on tour supporting the band Squid, after tonight they will be playing at Brighton’s ‘Mutations Festival’ on Friday 3rd November.

Blue Bendy, were incredibly tight as a band, they played through a good solid 30 minute set showcasing 7 songs, front man Arthur Nolan asked the crowd “where are you all from Lewes or Brighton”, someone shouted Brighton “nice trip on a stormy night” said he, “not that stormy” the audience member replied “Not that stormy”, Arthur quipped back “Don’t get blown away out there, get blown away in here” and all listened on intently to the rest of the set.

Blue Bendy:

Arthur Nolan – Vocals, Electric Guitar

Joseph Nash – Electric Guitar

Olivia Morgan – Synthesiser

Sam Wilson – Bass

Harrison Charles – Acoustic Guitar

Oscar Tebbutt – Drums

Setlist: (Run time 30 mins)

‘Goodnight Bobby’

‘Untitled’

‘Come On Baby, Dig!’

‘The Day I Said You’d Died’

‘So Medieval’

‘Mr. Bubblegum’

‘Cloudy’

