Police arrested four people in Brighton and Hove in connection with a protest march in support of Palestinians in Gaza yesterday (Sunday 5 November).

The demonstraters were calling for a ceasefire as Israel continues to respond to the recent massacre and mass capture of hostages.

Some of those present estimated that more than 1,000 took part in the protest.

They gathered in Palmeira Square, in Hove, and marched into Brighton along Western Road.

They then down to the seafront before ending at the Peace Statue on the boundary where Brighton meets Hove.

Sussex Police said: “We are aware of content circulating on social media in relation to protest activity in Brighton and Hove and we have taken action.”

Police said that a man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and another man was held on suspicion of criminal damage and a racially aggravated public order offence.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and another man was held on suspicion of common assault.

Sussex Police added: “We’d like to remind the public that we will facilitate peaceful protests but will take action where necessary.”