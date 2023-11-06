Police arrested four people in Brighton and Hove in connection with a protest march in support of Palestinians in Gaza yesterday (Sunday 5 November).
The demonstraters were calling for a ceasefire as Israel continues to respond to the recent massacre and mass capture of hostages.
Some of those present estimated that more than 1,000 took part in the protest.
They gathered in Palmeira Square, in Hove, and marched into Brighton along Western Road.
They then down to the seafront before ending at the Peace Statue on the boundary where Brighton meets Hove.
Sussex Police said: “We are aware of content circulating on social media in relation to protest activity in Brighton and Hove and we have taken action.”
Police said that a man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and another man was held on suspicion of criminal damage and a racially aggravated public order offence.
A woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and another man was held on suspicion of common assault.
Sussex Police added: “We’d like to remind the public that we will facilitate peaceful protests but will take action where necessary.”
I was ashamed to be living in Brighton watching this protest. Marching alongside the Green Party and various union backers of the labour party there were men with tannoys shouting from the river to the sea and the crowd charting along with this. There were also many people in sweatshirts bearing this slogan. The police should not have allowed this march.
Everyone else in Brighton should march to support the Jewish community who should never have had to watch this disgrace.
By marching to support Hammas what did they expect to achieve? Do they really expect people of Brunswick and Adelaide to stop the war? What on earth did they expect the Israelis to do when Hammas slaughtered the equivalent for Israel of 6,000 civilians. They poked the eyes out of fathers, they roasted children alive in ovens and they beheaded babies. They even cut open pregnant women to kill them and their babies. This is an organisation that builds terror hubs in hospitals and fires missiles from hospitals and even all be it by accident at its won hospitals. The IDF warned Paelstinians Gaza would be bombed and Hamas blocked the escape routes and took keys to cars.
By marching in this way it just showed deep anti-semitism. Which democratic country would have allowed these attacks without retaliating and when did they expect Israel to intervene to stop the thousands of missiles being fired at them. Palestinians also voted in a regime that beheads people for being gay.
These hate marches should be banned.