More than 100 social workers have gone on strike in Brighton and Hove, with union members forming a picket outside Hove Town Hall this morning (Tuesday 7 November).

The union, Unison, said that social workers employed by Brighton and Hove Council have walked out for 24 hours after voting in September for industrial action in a dispute about pay.

Unison said that staff working in adult services must be paid the same “market supplement” that the council had already given to colleagues working with families and children.

Many councils are paying market supplements to tackle severe difficulties with the recruitment and retention of social work staff. Figures suggested that a quarter of councils were now offering these payments.

Unison said that the supplements should be paid to the whole social work team to reflect the challenges of their jobs, not just to selected groups.

Unison south east regional secretary Steve Torrance said: “Making this extra payment would make staff feel more valued and could persuade more social workers to stay, delivering a better safer service to the public.

“Striking is always a last resort but, without this payment, services won’t improve. The council must do the right thing and pay up for the sake of staff and the people they support.

“There is a way through this and we are ready to get around the table and talk.”

Neighbouring councils were already paying more, senior social worker Lorna Cornett told the BBC, adding that Brighton and Hove was a great place to live and work – but expensive.

She said: “We need to be able to afford to live here and care for the residents and the people who live next door to us and are our friends and neighbours.”

Adult social workers provide support for the elderly, people with disabilities or long-term conditions and those recovering from a period in hospital, Unison said. They promote independence and wellbeing.

Councils can pay a market supplement in addition to the salary for a post where and when employers are struggling to recruit or retain staff in sufficient numbers.

A workforce survey by the Local Government Association last year found that 25 per cent of councils were offering “market forces supplements” to adult social workers.

More than two thirds of councils (71 per cent) were experiencing recruitment challenges in adult social work while more than half (57 per cent) had retention difficulties.

Unison assistant general secretary Jon Richards was planning to join striking workers on the picket line outside Hove Town Hall, in Norton Road, Hove, this morning.

It is now Britain’s largest union with more than 1.3 million members providing public services in education, local government, the NHS, police service and energy – in the public, voluntary and private sectors.