Sat 11 November 2023

Following their sell-out 2022 performances the 75 piece London Concert Orchestra performs epic scores celebrating two of the greatest film music composers of all time, Hans Zimmer and John Williams. Performed alongside the stunning vocal work from Coro Spezatto and set to a truly outstanding and mesmerising laser show; perfectly designed to match the mood of each piece. The LCO is one of the UK’s most versatile orchestras. Founded by Raymond Gubbay CBE in 1972, the orchestra has provided audiences with performances of the highest quality in all of the major concert venues across the UK. This evening they all excelled themselves as they alternated playing scores from the two greats of movie music.

The tone of the evening was set from the start as the advisory messages were delivered by the voices of Darth Vader and ET – delightfully funny.

​The audience of all ages were entranced by the sheer onslaught of sound surrounding them as they bathed in iconic film soundtracks. This music never ages and continues to delight audiences now and for long into the future.

The two-time Oscar and four Grammy winner German born Hans Zimmer, aged 66, uses modern synthesisers and samples, plus live instruments, from electric guitars to strings and brass, to create a unique and dynamic sound. Hans Zimmer’s music often has a dark, brooding atmosphere that works to enhance the tension of the film including Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, The Dark Knight, Gladiator and Inception.

The American composer John Williams is, remarkably, still active and composing at the age of 91, uses a full orchestra for lush, sweeping scores. In the past 70 years he has picked up five Academy Awards – plus 53 Oscar nominations, the second most-nominated individual ever, after Walt Disney. He has 25 Grammy Awards, seven BAFTAs and four Golden Globe Awards. He has composed for blockbusters Star Wars, E.T., and Jurassic Park amongst many more.

Between them they have composed some of the most popular, recognisable and critically acclaimed film scores in cinematic history and their works have become iconic in their own right. We were treated to the best them all.

Divided into two halves this show was nothing short of sensational – mirrored in the standing ovation the audience gave them at the end. But I’m ahead of myself …

Anthony Inglis is the Music Director of The London Concert Orchestra, whom he conducts for this musical extravaganza . From a music scholarship at Marlborough College he studied at The Royal College of Music, and from there began his conducting career with shows in the West End and on the music staff for some of Ken Russell’s composer films. He was also the high tenor on the cult film The Wicker Man.

He conducted English National Ballet and Sadler’s Wells Royal Ballet, plus European orchestras and has appeared on BBC Television with the Ulster Orchestra, and making videos with the Philharmonia Orchestra at The Royal Festival Hall and The Netherlands Radio Symphony Orchestra at The Concertgebouw.

​He now leads a busy international career, appearing across the globe with some of the greatest orchestras in concert halls from New Zealand to Scotland via Japan and America. Tonight he guided us through the night with great touches of humour, dressing in full flying regalia for the score from Top Gun and Indie’s hat for Indiana Jones, as well as fascinating inside knowledge.

Each piece was stunning but I had two favourites : ‘Time’ from the score of ‘Inception’ which transported me to another dimension and ‘Batman – The Dark Knight Trilogy’ was just sensational. At the end of the evening, and two encores, we drifted out with our feet barely touching the ground.

