A man has been charged with animal cruelty after a video apparently showing a dog being abused circulated on social media.

Luke Cobb, 38, of Ashurst Road, Moulsecoomb, will appear at Brighton Magistrates Court charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

After his arrest yesterday, he has been released on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Mark Turner said: “We responded proactively as soon as we were made aware of this incident, which we are taking very seriously.

“I would like to thank the RSPCA for their ongoing support and expertise in this investigation.

“We ask the public to refrain from speculating on social media as this could undermine the ongoing proceedings.”