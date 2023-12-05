A Sussex police officer has been charged with causing the death of a young man who was hit by a police car.

The officer, who cannot currently be named, will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court next month charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Hölscher-Ermert, 27, died after being hit in Peacehaven on the evening of 30 April 2022

The charge follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into how the young man from Newhaven died after a mandatory referral from Sussex Police.

The investigation finished in April 2023 when a file was prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which has today authorised the charge.

The CPS has decided not to charge a second officer who was under criminal investigation for the offence of perverting the course of justice.

A spokesman for the IOPC said “Our thoughts remain with Mr Hölscher-Ermert’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“It is important now that criminal proceedings are able to run their course. We would reiterate the importance of not reporting, commenting or sharing information online which could, in any way, prejudice those proceedings.”