Albion face a difficult recent adversary in Brentford at the Amex.

The Seagulls haven’t beaten the Bees since Boxing Day 2021.

This is the first of three big games for Albion at the Amex – The Seagulls play Burnley on Saturday 9th and then a huge season defining match against Marseille next Thursday 14th December in Europa League Group B

With Adam Lallana missing from the squad Pascal Gross is likely to captain the Albion.