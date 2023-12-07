Four blocks of student digs in the centre Brighton are up for sale for at least £67 million. The tallest has 13 floors.
Specialist property company Scape Living is looking to offload the blocks in Circus Street which have a total of 450 bedrooms and are let to student services company Kaplan Brighton until 2040.
Student rents start at £239 a week, with some costing more than £350 a week, bringing in an estimated rental income of more than £100,000 a week or £5 million a year.
The estate agency Knight Frank is marketing the student blocks which were part of a wider £130 million scheme on the site of the old fruit and veg market.
The purpose-built student accommodation – or PBSA – cost £70 million by the time it was completed three years ago.
It was worth more than £77 million in 2020, according to a market report, with the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic having dented occupancy levels.
But this week, Knight Frank said that the student rooms were 100 per cent occupied for the 2023-24 academic year.
The estate agency said that the site had 450 student rooms including 81 studios, 366 ensuite rooms and three one-bed flats.
The site covers nearly two and a half acres and includes 1,130 sq ft of retail space which is currently occupied by White Cloud Coffee Roasters.
The owner of the four student blocks, Scape Living, is part of APG, the biggest pension fund in the Netherlands.
The Brighton scheme had been owned by a specialist investment business called GCP Student Living – sometimes known as Gravis Capital Partners. GCP was taken over by an APG-led consortium in July 2021.
Merelina Sykes, joint head of student property at Knight Frank, said: “Brighton has one of the highest student ratios of all university towns and cities across the UK, with students making up 11.7 per cent of the total population.
“Despite being one of the highest-density student markets in the country, PBSA in Brighton only caters for around 34 per cent of full-time students – meaning demand heavily outweighs supply.
“As a result, schemes like this one offer an excellent opportunity for investors and we expect to see strong interest following the launch.”
I was just wondering what to do with the £67m burning a hole in my pocket
It’s now many years since I was a student at Sussex, but I can still do the maths here.
If you pay £239 per week, then that’s nearly £1,000 per month in rent.
The £350 per week rooms are then £1400 per month, and you then need money to feed yourself and to pay for your phone etc.
So, to be a student nowadays, you might need an income of £25K+ per year, just to get by?
Is this building really ‘fully let’, at those prices?
Or is the developer now dumping a failed concept?
The true value of any city centre tower block will be as individual apartments. and not as a student let building.
The ‘student let’ build bubble has got to burst soon.
The current ‘shared ownership’ housing schemes seem just as dodgy to me. People certainly aren’t getting much of an investment for their high outlay.