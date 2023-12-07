Four blocks of student digs in the centre Brighton are up for sale for at least £67 million. The tallest has 13 floors.

Specialist property company Scape Living is looking to offload the blocks in Circus Street which have a total of 450 bedrooms and are let to student services company Kaplan Brighton until 2040.

Student rents start at £239 a week, with some costing more than £350 a week, bringing in an estimated rental income of more than £100,000 a week or £5 million a year.

The estate agency Knight Frank is marketing the student blocks which were part of a wider £130 million scheme on the site of the old fruit and veg market.

The purpose-built student accommodation – or PBSA – cost £70 million by the time it was completed three years ago.

It was worth more than £77 million in 2020, according to a market report, with the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic having dented occupancy levels.

But this week, Knight Frank said that the student rooms were 100 per cent occupied for the 2023-24 academic year.

The estate agency said that the site had 450 student rooms including 81 studios, 366 ensuite rooms and three one-bed flats.

The site covers nearly two and a half acres and includes 1,130 sq ft of retail space which is currently occupied by White Cloud Coffee Roasters.

The owner of the four student blocks, Scape Living, is part of APG, the biggest pension fund in the Netherlands.

The Brighton scheme had been owned by a specialist investment business called GCP Student Living – sometimes known as Gravis Capital Partners. GCP was taken over by an APG-led consortium in July 2021.

Merelina Sykes, joint head of student property at Knight Frank, said: “Brighton has one of the highest student ratios of all university towns and cities across the UK, with students making up 11.7 per cent of the total population.

“Despite being one of the highest-density student markets in the country, PBSA in Brighton only caters for around 34 per cent of full-time students – meaning demand heavily outweighs supply.

“As a result, schemes like this one offer an excellent opportunity for investors and we expect to see strong interest following the launch.”