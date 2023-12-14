A Brighton carer stole tens of thousands of pounds from a frail elderly man’s life savings, a court heard today.

Paul King, 53, of Western Road, Brighton, transferred money from Harry Brown’s account into his own accounts and withdrew large amounts of cash over a period of four years.

Mr Brown, who is now 88, also sold his bungalow in Saltdean, which the Crown says King was intending to take the proceeds of – although King denies this.

He pleaded guilty last month to fraud by abuse of position. But today, Brighton Crown Court was told he only accepts stealing £30,000, not the £150,000 the Crown says he took.

The hearing was further delayed this morning because nobody was in court to prosecute the case – or decide whether to accept King’s version of events.

District Judge Amanda Kelly, sitting as a crown court judge, paused the proceedings for a representative of the CPS to come into court.

Once there, she told them: “I’m extremely concerned that this case is listed – a case of the utmost sadness and sensitivity, there’s press interest, members of the family who I understand are quite frail are here.

“A victim who has on the face of it been defrauded of his life savings and family home.

“And yet there wasn’t even a member of the Crown Prosecution Service in court.”

Defending, Kevin Light said: “When my client pleaded guilty, all we had from the CPS was the case summary which indicated that the loss is £150,000.

“At that stage, nothing else had been uplodaded.

“The court was told my client didn’t accept that the loss was that amount. The bottom line is he says the loss is only £30,000.

“He was employed by Mr Brown as a carer and he was being paid money for that. He was also incurring expenses on Mr Brown’s behalf.

“And there were other amount of money he agreed he could spend.

“I don’t think it’s going to be disputed he was being aid, and he says this reduces the loss.”

This afternoon, Gus Walter appeared to prosecute the case and told the court the CPS wasn’t prepared to accept King’s account.

He said: “Mr Brown was induced to sell his bungalow and we say that was an aggravating factor.

“The defendant was going to take the proceeds of that property. The defence say that sale was done for the victim’s best interest and family members supported it. But there’s no evidence of that.”

He also said the Crown wasn’t prepared to accept the loss was only £30,000.

The case was adjourned until 18 January so the defence can submit a formal basis of plea and the CPS can decide if there is any way it can be agreed.

If not, which Mr Walter said appears unlikely, a Newton hearing will be held, during which Judge Kelly will make a ruling on the disputed facts.