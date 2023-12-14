Feeling the stress of modern day living? Are you in need of some ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’? Don’t worry, you aren’t alone! Music is a true healer and can lighten the mood via the release of endorphins which are released by the body during pleasurable activities! One such pleasurable activity is getting out of your dwelling and heading into Brighton to see a decent music concert!

One of these such concerts taking part in Brighton will feature indie poppers The Lottery Winners whose latest album ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’ hit the UK Album Chart at No.1 on 5th May this year.

They will be playing at Chalk in Pool Valley on Friday 22nd March 2024 as part of their ‘This Is How It Feels Tour: Part Two’, which also sees the Greater Manchester quartet of Thom Rylance (vocals/guitar), Robert Lally (guitar/vocals), Katie Lloyd (bass/vocals), and Joe Singleton (drums) calling in at Dover, Tunbridge Wells, Southend, Frome, Milton Keynes, Lincoln, Mansfield, Coventry, Keele, Hull, Carlisle, Dundee, Farsley, Huddersfield and Blackpool.

The Brighton concert is being put on by local promoters LOUT and the tickets will be going on sale at 10am tomorrow (15th December) from HERE and HERE.

‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’ is The Lottery Winners fifth long player and includes collaborations with Boy George, Frank Turner and Shaun Ryder. The previous albums being the mysterious self released ‘The Art Of Communication’ from back in 2010, the self-titled album plus their ‘Sounds Of Isolation’ covers album both from 2020, and 2021’s ‘Something To Leave The House For’.

www.thelotterywinners.co.uk