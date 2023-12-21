And we will write forever more because of Boxing Day.

Joao Pedro starts up front for the Seagulls in front of a strong-looking midfield of Carlos Baleba, Pascal Gross, Simon Adringa, Kaoru Mitoma and Billy Gilmour.

Lewis Dunk is captain and Bart Verbruggen is again preferred in goal.

Albion drew at Selhurst last season in a hotly disputed match full of VAR incidents.

Crystal Palace are without their captain Joel Ward who picked up an injury in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Saturday (16 December).

Palace boss Roy Hodgson will have been heartened by the way that his side battled back against the champions.

Brighton fans will probably be mildly relieved that they no longer face Wilfried Zaha who left the south London club at the end of last season for the Turkish league champions Galatasaray.

Brighton start in ninth place in the Premier League, with 26 points from 17 games. Palace are 15th, with 17 points from the same number of matches.

The bookies have Albion down for a win – and three points at Selhurst would be welcome this Christmas.