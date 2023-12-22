Drivers who leave their engines running when parked risk a £40 fine from next year.

Signs are now going up across the city ready for enforcement to start on Tuesday, 2 January.

Brighton and Hove councillors agreed to start issuing the fines last June to help tackle air pollution.

Drivers can be fined if their idling cars are in a parking bay, taxi rank and other parts of the road, but the new rule doesn’t apply to sitting in traffic.

The fine is reduced to £20 if paid within 10 days.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, chair of the City Environment, South Downs and The Sea Committee said: “Improving the city’s air quality is extremely important, especially for those who suffer from long term respiratory conditions like asthma and lung disease.

“Enforcing engine idling is something we hope will deter motorists from releasing harmful emissions unnecessarily. We’re asking those parked up to switch off their engines and reduce air pollution.”

If an environmental enforcement officer witnesses a car idling, they’ll speak to the driver to let them know they’re committing an offence.

They’ll take the drivers details, including their registration number, and issue them with a fixed penalty notice.

If the driver refuses to give their details or drives off, the council will contact Sussex Police to collect the details and the FPN will be sent in the post.

An idling engine can produce up to twice as many exhaust emissions as an engine in motion. Exhaust emissions contain a range of air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter.