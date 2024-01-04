Hove greyhound stadium which celebrates its 96th year in June will race again on Sunday’s afternoon’s from 1:49- 5:19.

However the track has had to dispense with its traditional Tuesday raceday for the first time in over 30 years.

Hove now comes under the Premier Greyhound racing banner which provides quality and competitive racing to a variety of platforms including being broadcast live on Sky on Thursday evenings.

The track will also continue to race Friday mornings and also Saturday evenings and the traditional Wednesday afternoon. BAGS meeting. BAGS is the Bookmakers Afternoon Greyhound Service and was founded at the introduction of high street bookmakers in 1961.

Hove is a likely contender to host the 2025 Greyhound Derby.

The Nevill Road track was forced to cancel its Sky Sports meeting on 4th January due to fears over canine safety as the track was waterlogged.