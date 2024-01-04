Hove greyhound stadium, which celebrates its 96th year in June, will race again on Sunday afternoons from 1.49pm to 519pm.

However, the track has had to dispense with its traditional Tuesday race day for the first time in over 30 years.

Hove now comes under the Premier Greyhound banner which provides racing to a variety of platforms including being broadcast live on Sky on Thursday evenings.

The track will also continue to race on Friday mornings and Saturday evenings and the traditional Wednesday afternoon BAGS (Bookmakers Afternoon Greyhound Service) meeting.

BAGS was founded by the high street bookmakers in 1961.

It has also emerged that Hove is a likely contender to host the 2025 Greyhound Derby.

The Nevill Road track was forced to cancel its Sky Sports meeting today (Thursday 4 January) because of fears over canine safety as the track was waterlogged.