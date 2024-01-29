A Brighton brewery has won two regional awards for its beers.

Loud Shirt Brewing Co, which is based on the Bell Tower Industrial Estate off Roedean Road, picked up the gold award for its Hazed and Confused canned pale ale.

And its EXP11 beer was given silver in the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) awards for the south east.

Both beers will now go forward to the finals of the National Beer Awards in Liverpool, in March.

Head brewer and co-owner, Elias Asimakis said: “We’re delighted to receive these awards and the recognition for our passion and commitment to brewing remarkable craft beer.

“In just two years, the brewery has produced 20 different beers; expanded trade across the UK; and opened a taproom for craft lovers to enjoy our beers in a social setting.

“Despite this growth, we’ve remained passionate about the consistency of our products, both individually and across our range. We’re proud of our innovation and delighted to be recognised for this in a line-up of leading industry names, by whom we’re eternally inspired.”