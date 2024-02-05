Brighton showed how the arts could help drive the regeneration of places in decline, former council leader Steve Bassam told the House of Lords.

The Labour peer spoke during a debate on “the contribution of the arts to the economy and to society” in the Lords on Thursday (1 February).

Lord Bassam of Brighton speaks for his party on culture, media and sport and science, innovation and technology in Parliament’s upper chamber.

He said: “It is a great privilege to take part in this debate on the contribution of the arts to the economy and society.

“It is even more of an honour to take part in a debate led by my noble friend Lord (Melvyn) Bragg. For most of my adult life, he has been the cultural advocate to follow and one whose opinions on the arts, artists and the art world have shaped much of the national conversation.

“His contributions have made the arts accessible and helped us all to see their value, rather than to see the artistic endeavour as remote, highbrow and elitist. With others, he has argued the place of popular culture – a legacy to celebrate, surely.

“In my few comments, I will draw attention to the role that the arts can play in regeneration, in particular, in seaside and coastal communities. Living in and running a coastal city has, inevitably, shaped my view.

“In 2018-19, I chaired a select committee on the future of seaside towns. Our report painted a depressing picture of decline and lost opportunity – of once-thriving seaside communities feeling disconnected and left behind.

“Health and education, caring services, public transport, access to the arts and culture – all had outcomes infinitely poorer than in our major cities.

“We charted this decline from the 1960s, when many seaside towns lost access to the rail network and Brits with rising living standards changed their holiday habits. We concluded that none of this was inevitable.

“The committee visited Cornwall, Clacton, Skegness, Blackpool, Whitby and Scarborough and Margate. We heard from councils, social commentators, cultural entrepreneurs, MPs, ministers, architects, regeneration experts and, most importantly, local people.

“In short, we listened to those with a passion for those communities and their potential.

“One thing came across strongly. The British people have not fallen out of love with the seaside – visitor numbers remain high. They just view the seaside and our coast in a different light.

“The successful coastal communities we visited had a strong cultural imprint and had invested in the arts, education and culture. Margate, St Ives, Penzance, Scarborough and Falmouth had all taken a leap of faith and it was evidently paying off.

“Take my own city: back in the 1960s and 1970s it was a semi-industrial tourist town in economic decline.

“But with the Brighton Festival, the arrival of higher education and the development of a college of art, it has shifted from being Keith Waterhouse’s town that looks like it is ‘helping the police with their inquiries’ to becoming the place to be.

“Now it is full of creatives, arthouses, art entrepreneurs, TV production companies, musicians, writers and performers.

“It has one of the UK’s highest business formation rates, many of them linked to the arts and the digital economy.

“The Brighton Festival, the Brighton Dome and the Royal Pavilion show an economic impact annually of some £60 million and support 1,200 jobs. It is an arts hub for the south.

“Is this a miracle cure for the seaside economy? In itself, no. But it is part of the answer. The arts have high levels of productivity, can be open and accessible, can deliver new skills and are at the cutting edge of new technologies.

“The UK, partly because of the brilliant advocacy of the arts by my noble friend Lord Bragg, is a recognisable arts superpower. But just as decline is not inevitable, nor is success.

“The arts economy needs champions, risk-takers, well-shaped investment plans and a sense of national purpose.

“And it needs a government – a Labour government – who are confident, outward looking, invest in winners, help its arts exporters and celebrate and value our successes.”

Lord Bassam, who was the leader of Brighton Borough Council in the 1980s and 1990s and then Brighton and Hove Council, added: “Regeneration led by arts and culture has enormous transformative potential – just look at Dundee and the V&A’s impact.

“But we need support, a framework of renewal and a national plan for improving the seaside that embraces that potential.”